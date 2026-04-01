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TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 24. April (vorläufige Fassung)

23.04.26 14:57 Uhr

===

*** 01:30 JP/Verbraucherpreise März

Kernverbraucherpreise ex Nahrung

PROGNOSE: +1,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +1,6% gg Vj

*** 06:30 CH/Holcim Ltd, Trading Update 1Q

06:45 CH/Kühne & Nagel International AG, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 07:00 DE/Atoss Software SE, Ergebnis 1Q (14:00 Telefonkonferenz)

07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 07:45 IT/Eni SpA, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 08:00 GB/Einzelhandelsumsatz März

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+1,3% gg Vj

zuvor: -0,4% gg Vm/+2,5% gg Vj

08:00 DE/Bauhauptgewerbe, Auftragseingang und Umsatz Februar

*** 08:45 FR/Verbrauchervertrauen April

PROGNOSE: 87,5

zuvor: 89,0

*** 10:00 DE/Bayer AG, HV

*** 10:00 DE/Merck KGaA, HV

10:00 DE/Grenke AG, HV

*** 10:00 DE/Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex April

PROGNOSE: 85,5

zuvor: 86,4

Lagebeurteilung

PROGNOSE: 85,6

zuvor: 86,7

Geschäftserwartungen

PROGNOSE: 85,3

zuvor: 86,0

*** 12:55 US/Procter & Gamble Co, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 15:00 BE/Geschäftsklimaindex April

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) April

PROGNOSE: 48,6

1. Umfrage: 47,6

zuvor: 53,3

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/hab/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)