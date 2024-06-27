TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 28. Juni
07:00 DE/Varta AG, ausführliches Jahresergebnis
*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Mai
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-0,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q
PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vq
1. Veröff.: +0,6% gg Vq
4. Quartal: -0,3% gg Vq
08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit Mai
*** 08:45 FR/Privater Verbrauch Mai
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj
zuvor: -0,8% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj
HVPI
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj
*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni
HVPI
PROGNOSE: +3,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +3,8% gg Vj
09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin
*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni
Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt
PROGNOSE: +10.000 gg Vm
zuvor: +25.000 gg Vm
Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt
PROGNOSE: 5,9%
zuvor: 5,9%
10:00 DE/About You Holding SE, HV
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Ergebnisse der Konsumentenumfrage Mai
10:00 DE/Einhell Germany AG, HV
*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni
PROGNOSE: k.A.% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj
11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin
*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Mai
Persönliche Ausgaben
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
Persönliche Einkommen
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm
PCE-Preisindex / Kernrate
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj
*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juni
PROGNOSE: 40,0
zuvor: 35,4
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) Juni
PROGNOSE: 66,0
1. Umfrage: 65,6
zuvor: 69,1
*** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Bowman, Rede bei Konferenz von Ronald Reagan
Presidential Foundation und Institute Leadership Council
- BE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Teilnahme am EU-Gipfel (endet Freitag),
Brüssel
- US/Federal Reserve, Jahresrevision von Industrieproduktion
und Kapazitätsauslastung
