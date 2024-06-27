DAX18.211 +0,3%ESt504.903 -0,3%MSCIW3.521 ±-0,0%Dow39.164 +0,1%Nas17.859 +0,3%Bitcoin57.586 +0,2%Euro1,0687 -0,2%Öl86,80 +0,5%Gold2.321 -0,3%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 28. Juni

28.06.24 06:06 Uhr

===

07:00 DE/Varta AG, ausführliches Jahresergebnis

*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Mai

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-0,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj

*** 08:00 GB/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q

PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vq

1. Veröff.: +0,6% gg Vq

4. Quartal: -0,3% gg Vq

08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit Mai

*** 08:45 FR/Privater Verbrauch Mai

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj

zuvor: -0,8% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj

*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj

HVPI

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj

*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni

HVPI

PROGNOSE: +3,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +3,8% gg Vj

09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin

*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni

Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt

PROGNOSE: +10.000 gg Vm

zuvor: +25.000 gg Vm

Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt

PROGNOSE: 5,9%

zuvor: 5,9%

10:00 DE/About You Holding SE, HV

*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Ergebnisse der Konsumentenumfrage Mai

10:00 DE/Einhell Germany AG, HV

*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni

PROGNOSE: k.A.% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj

11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin

*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Mai

Persönliche Ausgaben

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

Persönliche Einkommen

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm

PCE-Preisindex / Kernrate

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj

*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juni

PROGNOSE: 40,0

zuvor: 35,4

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) Juni

PROGNOSE: 66,0

1. Umfrage: 65,6

zuvor: 69,1

*** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Bowman, Rede bei Konferenz von Ronald Reagan

Presidential Foundation und Institute Leadership Council

- BE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Teilnahme am EU-Gipfel (endet Freitag),

Brüssel

- US/Federal Reserve, Jahresrevision von Industrieproduktion

und Kapazitätsauslastung

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- k.A. = keine Angaben

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/kla/jhe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 00:07 ET (04:07 GMT)