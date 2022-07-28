TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 29. Juli

===
06:20 GB/Standard Chartered plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London
*** 07:00 DE/Fuchs Petrolub SE, Ergebnis 1H (10:00 PK), Mannheim
*** 07:00 DE/Siltronic AG, Ergebnis 2Q, München
*** 07:00 CH/Swiss Re Group, Ergebnis 1H, Zürich
*** 07:00 ES/Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Ergebnis 2Q,
Bilbao
*** 07:00 FR/BNP Paribas SA, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris
07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 1H, Boulogne-Billancourt
07:00 FR/Essilor-Luxottica SA, Ergebnis 1H, Charenton-le-Pont
07:00 NL/Signify NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Eindhoven
07:00 AT/AMS-Osram AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Schloss Premstätten
07:15 FR/Air France-KLM Group, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris
*** 07:30 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris
*** 07:30 FR/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vq
1. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq
*** 07:30 FR/Privater Verbrauch Juni
PROGNOSE: -0,5% gg Vm/+0,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-3,4% gg Vj
07:30 DE/Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA), Ergebnis 1H, Würzburg
07:30 KR/LG Electronics Inc, ausführliches Ergebnis 2Q, Seoul
*** 07:55 IT/Eni SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Rom
*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Juni
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+29,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+30,6% gg Vj
*** 08:00 JP/Sony Corp, Ergebnis 1Q, Tokio
*** 08:00 CH/Glencore plc, Produktionsbericht 1H, Baar
*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris
*** 08:00 GB/Astrazeneca plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London
08:00 GB/Natwest Group plc, Ergebnis 1H, Edinburgh
08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA,
Ergebnis 1H, Madrid
08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris
08:30 ES/Amadeus IT Group SA, Ergebnis 1H, Madrid
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+5,9% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/+5,8% gg Vj
HVPI
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+6,8% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+6,5% gg Vj
*** 09:00 ES/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj
1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq/+6,3% gg Vj
*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli
HVPI
PROGNOSE: +10,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +10,0% gg Vj
*** 09:00 AT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
*** 09:00 DE/Audi AG, Ergebnis 1H, Ingolstadt
*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli
Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt
PROGNOSE: +40.000 gg Vm
zuvor: +133.000 gg Vm
Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt
PROGNOSE: 5,4%
zuvor: 5,3%
*** 10:00 DE/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
kalender- und saisonbereinigt
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq
1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq
kalenderbereinigt
PROGNOSE: +1,7% gg Vj
1. Quartal: +3,8% gg Vj
*** 10:00 IT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,5% gg Vj
1. Quartal: +0,1% gg Vq/+6,2% gg Vj
*** 11:00 EU/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,4% gg Vj
1. Quartal: +0,6% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Juli
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,8% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj
Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)
PROGNOSE: -0,4% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj
*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj
zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj
*** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, San Ramon
*** 13:00 US/Procter & Gamble Co, Ergebnis 4Q, Cincinnati
*** 13:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, Irving
*** 13:45 US/Abbvie Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, North Chicago
*** 14:30 US/Arbeitskostenindex 2Q
PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vq
1. Quartal: +1,4% gg Vq
*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Juni
Persönliche Ausgaben
PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
Persönliche Einkommen
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm
*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juli
PROGNOSE: 55,0
zuvor: 56,0
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage)
Juli
PROGNOSE: 51,1
1. Umfrage: 51,1
zuvor: 50,0
18:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Rede auf der Festveranstaltung
"50 Jahre SAP", Mannheim
*** - IT/Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Turin
- AT/Andritz AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Graz
- EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Albanien (S&P),
Finnland (Moody's), Litauen (Moody's),
Luxemburg (S&P), Norwegen (Fitch)
===
