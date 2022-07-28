  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
28.07.2022 14:52

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 29. Juli (vorläufige Fassung)

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

===

*** 01:50 JP/Industrieproduktion Juni

06:20 GB/Standard Chartered plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London

*** 07:00 DE/Fuchs Petrolub SE, Ergebnis 1H (10:00 PK), Mannheim

*** 07:00 DE/Siltronic AG, Ergebnis 2Q, München

*** 07:00 CH/Swiss Re Group, Ergebnis 1H, Zürich

*** 07:00 ES/Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Ergebnis 2Q,

Bilbao

*** 07:00 FR/BNP Paribas SA, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris

07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 1H, Boulogne-Billancourt

07:00 FR/Essilor-Luxottica SA, Ergebnis 1H, Charenton-le-Pont

07:00 NL/Signify NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Eindhoven

07:00 AT/AMS-Osram AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Schloss Premstätten

07:15 FR/Air France-KLM Group, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris

*** 07:30 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris

*** 07:30 FR/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vq

1. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq

*** 07:30 FR/Privater Verbrauch Juni

PROGNOSE: -0,5% gg Vm/+0,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-3,4% gg Vj

07:30 DE/Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA), Ergebnis 1H, Würzburg

07:30 KR/LG Electronics Inc, ausführliches Ergebnis 2Q, Seoul

*** 07:55 IT/Eni SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Rom

*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Juni

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+29,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+30,6% gg Vj

*** 08:00 JP/Sony Corp, Ergebnis 1Q, Tokio

*** 08:00 CH/Glencore plc, Produktionsbericht 1H, Baar

*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris

*** 08:00 GB/Astrazeneca plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London

08:00 GB/Natwest Group plc, Ergebnis 1H, Edinburgh

08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA,

Ergebnis 1H, Madrid

08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris

08:30 ES/Amadeus IT Group SA, Ergebnis 1H, Madrid

*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+5,9% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/+5,8% gg Vj

HVPI

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+6,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+6,5% gg Vj

*** 09:00 ES/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj

1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq/+6,3% gg Vj

*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli

HVPI

PROGNOSE: +10,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +10,0% gg Vj

*** 09:00 AT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

*** 09:00 DE/Audi AG, Ergebnis 1H, Ingolstadt

*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli

Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt

PROGNOSE: +40.000 gg Vm

zuvor: +133.000 gg Vm

Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt

PROGNOSE: 5,4%

zuvor: 5,3%

*** 10:00 DE/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

kalender- und saisonbereinigt

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq

1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq

kalenderbereinigt

PROGNOSE: +1,7% gg Vj

1. Quartal: +3,8% gg Vj

*** 10:00 IT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,5% gg Vj

1. Quartal: +0,1% gg Vq/+6,2% gg Vj

*** 11:00 EU/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,4% gg Vj

1. Quartal: +0,6% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj

*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Juli

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,8% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj

Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)

PROGNOSE: -0,4% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj

*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj

zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj

*** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, San Ramon

*** 13:00 US/Procter & Gamble Co, Ergebnis 4Q, Cincinnati

*** 13:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, Irving

*** 13:45 US/Abbvie Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, North Chicago

*** 14:30 US/Arbeitskostenindex 2Q

PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vq

1. Quartal: +1,4% gg Vq

*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Juni

Persönliche Ausgaben

PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

Persönliche Einkommen

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm

*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juli

PROGNOSE: 55,0

zuvor: 56,0

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage)

Juli

PROGNOSE: 51,1

1. Umfrage: 51,1

zuvor: 50,0

18:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Rede auf der Festveranstaltung

"50 Jahre SAP", Mannheim

*** - IT/Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Turin

- AT/Andritz AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Graz

- EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Albanien (S&P),

Finnland (Moody's), Litauen (Moody's),

Luxemburg (S&P), Norwegen (Fitch)

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-

Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/dgm

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Wie geht es bis Ende des Jahres mit DAX, Dow Jones und Co. weiter? Im Online-Seminar heute ab 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, was Sie zu Inflation und Rezession wissen müssen und auf welche Aktien Sie jetzt unbedingt einen Blick werfen sollten!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, BASF, Deutsche Bank
EUR/USD: Anleger atmen nach Fed-Zinsentscheid auf - Parität im Blick
Was Cat Stevens zur Fed zu sagen hat
Bären lauern auf den Start einer Abwärtswelle
BASF baut Verbundstandort in China
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Juli: Gasknappheit gefährdet die Produktion
Exzellente Renditechancen: Diese Assetklasse sollten Sie jetzt in Ihrem Portfolio haben
"Anleger bekommen gerade den Digitalisierungsschub der vergangenen fünf Jahre umsonst" - Jan Beckers
Wie Gold das Vermögen schützt
Privatkredit: Erfülle dir jetzt deine Wünsche
"Ich möchte nicht vom Leid und Elend profitieren"
BSDEX bietet Kunden-werben-Kunden Programm an
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Italien und Griechenland zaubern Schulden weg  Deutschland hat das Nachsehen
Der Welt fehlen die Arbeitskräfte  diese 28 Aktien profitieren vom Megatrend
Börsianer feiern harte Fed-Linie und Kurssprung bei Paypal
Doom-Stimmung bei Konsumaktien und kalte Dusche vom IWF
WalMarts Absturz und Bankaktien auf der Gewinnerstraße

News von

Kurssturz: Starinvestorin Cathie Wood zieht bei dieser Aktie die Reißleine
9 Prozent Dividendenrendite - Aktien mit hoher Dividende aus Europa
BASF überrascht mit Ergebnis alle - Aktie befindet sich deutlich im Plus
Top-Ökonom Roubini warnt: Es wird sehr schlimm werden
"Großer Crash steht bevor" - Rich Dad Poor Dad-Autor Robert Kiyosaki verrät, wie er sein Geld schützt

Heute im Fokus

DAX unentschlossen -- Linde wächst im zweiten Quartal kräftig -- FMC mit Gewinnwarnung -- Meta verdient weniger -- VW setzt mehr um -- SAF-HOLLAND, Ford, AIXTRON, Fresenius, Shell, Airbus im Fokus

Pfizer erhöht Wachstumsprognose. Merck wird optimistischer. Tilray macht wieder Verlust. Gewinne bei Hapag-Lloyd sprudeln weiter. Stellantis hält an Prognose fest. ArcelorMittal profitiert von hohen Stahlpreisen. TRATON übertrifft mit Wachstum die Erwartungen. Air Liquide profitiert von hohen Gaspreisen. Schneider Electric trifft auf starke Nachfrage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn reichsten Selfmade-Milliardärinnen 2022
Milliardärinnen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte es nach dem Ende des 9-Euro-Tickets ein günstiges Nachfolge-Angebot im Nah- und Regionalverkehr geben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen