TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 15. April (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 00:01 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Streik des Kabinenpersonals
(15:30 Kundgebung)
*** 07:00 DE/Fraport AG, Verkehrszahlen März
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q
*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Umsatz 1Q
*** 08:30 DE/Schaeffler AG, Pre-Close Call 1Q
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise März
10:00 IT/Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS), ausführliches Jahresergebnis,
Geschäftsbericht und HV
*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Februar
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj
zuvor: -1,5% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj
11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 3 Mrd EUR
*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 13:30 US/Morgan Stanley, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index April
PROGNOSE: -0,5
zuvor: -0,2
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise März
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: +2,4% gg Vm
zuvor: +1,3% gg Vm
*** 15:00 US/IWF, Fiscal Monitor
*** 15:00 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Jubiläumsfeier - 100 Jahre Gründung
der ersten Lufthansa, Frankfurt (Teilnahme Bundeskanzler Merz)
16:15 US/IWF Generaldirektorin, Georgieva, Presse Briefing zu
Global Policy Agenda
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
*** 17:20 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Keynote bei 20th Annual Symposium on Building
the Financial System of the 21st Century: An Agenda for Europe and
the United States
18:00 NL/MFE Mediaforeurope NV, Jahresergebnis
*** 20:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede bei Atlantic Council
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book
20:00 US/BoE-Gouverneur Bailey, Rede bei IWF-Panel zu
"Managing Global Imbalances: Policy Priorities"
*** 21:30 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Rede bei Konferenz zu "The Economic Magic
of Equal Opportunity for Women"
*** 21:30 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau, Kamingespräch bei
Atlantic Council
*** 22:00 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Deglobalization and
Fragmentation: MidTerm Challenges for Central Banks" bei IIF-Konferenz
*** - NL/Airbus SE, Analysteninformation zum vorläufigen Ergebnis 1Q
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mow/apo/hab/mgo/kla
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2026 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)