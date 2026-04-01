TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 15. April (vorläufige Fassung)

===

*** 00:01 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Streik des Kabinenpersonals

(15:30 Kundgebung)

*** 07:00 DE/Fraport AG, Verkehrszahlen März

Wer­bung Wer­bung

*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q

*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Umsatz 1Q

*** 08:30 DE/Schaeffler AG, Pre-Close Call 1Q

*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise März

10:00 IT/Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS), ausführliches Jahresergebnis,

Geschäftsbericht und HV

Wer­bung Wer­bung

*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Februar

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj

zuvor: -1,5% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj

11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 3 Mrd EUR

*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 13:30 US/Morgan Stanley, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index April

PROGNOSE: -0,5

Wer­bung Wer­bung

zuvor: -0,2

*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise März

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: +2,4% gg Vm

zuvor: +1,3% gg Vm

*** 15:00 US/IWF, Fiscal Monitor

*** 15:00 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Jubiläumsfeier - 100 Jahre Gründung

der ersten Lufthansa, Frankfurt (Teilnahme Bundeskanzler Merz)

16:15 US/IWF Generaldirektorin, Georgieva, Presse Briefing zu

Global Policy Agenda

*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

*** 17:20 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Keynote bei 20th Annual Symposium on Building

the Financial System of the 21st Century: An Agenda for Europe and

the United States

18:00 NL/MFE Mediaforeurope NV, Jahresergebnis

*** 20:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede bei Atlantic Council

*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book

20:00 US/BoE-Gouverneur Bailey, Rede bei IWF-Panel zu

"Managing Global Imbalances: Policy Priorities"

*** 21:30 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Rede bei Konferenz zu "The Economic Magic

of Equal Opportunity for Women"

*** 21:30 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau, Kamingespräch bei

Atlantic Council

*** 22:00 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Deglobalization and

Fragmentation: MidTerm Challenges for Central Banks" bei IIF-Konferenz

*** - NL/Airbus SE, Analysteninformation zum vorläufigen Ergebnis 1Q

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/hab/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2026 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)