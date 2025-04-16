TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April (vorläufige Fassung)

Heute im Fokus

Bank of America verdient mehr als erwartet. China verbietet heimischen Airlines offenbar Boeing-Jets. Drägerwerk mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang. LVMH verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen. Beiersdorf in Q1 besser als erwartet. NVIDIA investiert Milliarden in KI-Technik in den USA. Carl Zeiss Meditec wächst - Ausblick schwierig. ON Semiconductor zieht Milliarden-Übernahmeangebot für Allegro MicroSystems zurück. Johnson & Johnson steigert Umsatz und Gewinn.