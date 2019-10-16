finanzen.net
Neue Champions League für Fonds: finanzen.net und f-fex stellen neues Konzept zur Qualitätsbewertung vor
16.10.2019 05:52
Bewerten
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. Oktober

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

===

*** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Umsatz 9 Monate, Basel

*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 3Q, Veldhoven

07:30 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 3Q, Amsterdam

*** 08:00 EU/Acea, Pkw-Neuzulassungen September

09:00 DE/Kabinett, Sitzung, Berlin

09:00 DE/VDMA, Abschluss Maschinenbau-Gipfel (seit 15.10.),

Berlin

*** 09:30 FR/Deutsch-Französischer Ministerrat, Toulouse

10:00 EU/Wöchentliche Kommissionssitzung, Brüssel

*** 10:30 GB/Verbraucherpreise September

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+1,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,7% gg Vj

*** 10:50 EU/EZB, Zuteilung eines Dollar-Swap-Repogeschäfts

11:00 DE/Bundesverband Öffentlicher Banken Deutschlands (VÖB),

PK zur Kapitalmarktprognose, Frankfurt

*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise September

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj

vorläufig: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj

Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj

vorläufig: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj

*** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz August

11:30 DE/Zuteilung Aufstockung 30-jährige Bundesanleihe

über 1 Mrd EUR

*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 3Q, Charlotte

13:00 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin

*** 13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 3Q, Abbott Park

*** 14:30 US/Weltbank und IWF, Jahrestagung, PK zum

Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR), Washington

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz September

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm

15:00 US/Fed, Rede von Chicago-Fed-Präsident Evans

(2019 stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Greater Peoria

Development Council

15:30 US/Weltbank und IWF, Jahrestagung, PK zum Fiscal Monitor,

Washington

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände August

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm

19:00 US/Bundesbank-Präsident Weidmann, Rede zum Thema:

"Continental drift? - Transatlantic economic relations in

turbulent times" beim Council on Foreign Relations,

New York

*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book

21:00 US/Fed, Rede von Fed-Gouverneurin Brainard

(stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Peterson Institute for

International Economics, Washington

*** 22:00 US/Netflix Inc, Ergebnis 3Q, Los Gatos

*** 22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 3Q, Pittsburgh

*** 22:12 US/International Business Machines Corp (IBM),

Ergebnis 3Q, Armonk

22:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) des privaten

American Petroleum Institute (API)

23:30 AU/BHP Group, Produktionsbericht 1Q, Melbourne

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-

Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/dgm/mgo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 23:53 ET (03:53 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Bayer, Infineon
Apple: Zugpferd der Nasdaq-Hausse  wie geht es weiter?
Geht der Wircard-Traum zu Ende?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Ausbruch
VW-Konzern rüttelt nicht an der Rendite
SOCIETE GENERALE: SAP: Chance von 16 Prozent
Adidas  Problem mit explodierenden Kosten?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

News von

In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Die trügerische Hoffnung an den Finanzmärkten
Anleger von Wirecard ergreifen die Flucht
So rüsten sich Anleger für die Zukunft
Wo sich der Bau von Sozialwohnungen für Investoren lohnt

News von

Attacke auf Wirecard - Exklusiv: Jetzt reagiert die Finanzaufsicht
Nel, Ballard Power, Linde & Co: Sorgt Kanzlerin Angela Merkel für einen Kursschub bei Wasserstoff-Aktien?
DAX: Das Potenzial reicht bis fast 13.000
DAX im Plus: Anleger setzen auf Brexit-Deal - Kurssturz bei Wirecard-Aktie
EU setzt Frist für Brexit-Deal bis Abend - Auch Scheitern möglich

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Brexit-Lösung in Sicht -- Aphria schlägt Erwartungen -- GS und JPMorgan mit Zahlen -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Nordex im Fokus

Neues 'Pixel'-Smartphone von Google vorgestellt. Wells Fargo verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch. GEA will sich von GEA Bock trennen. USA sollen wohl Zölle streichen, damit China mehr Agrarprodukte kauft. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen Quartal deutlich. Johnson & Johnson erhöht Prognose. UnitedHealth erhöht Gewinnausblick. ZEW-Index geht im Oktober leicht zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.10.19
DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Brexit-Lösung in Sicht -- Aphria schlägt Erwartungen -- GS und JPMorgan mit Zahlen -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Nordex im Fokus
Ausland
04:47 Uhr
Ausblick auf IBM-Bilanz: Gewinneinbruch voraus?
Ausland
04:57 Uhr
Eine Studie findet heraus: Amazon Fire TV trackt hochsensible Nutzerdaten und versendet diese an Drittfirmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TUITUAG00