TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. Oktober

*** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Umsatz 9 Monate, Basel
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 3Q, Veldhoven
07:30 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 3Q, Amsterdam
*** 08:00 EU/Acea, Pkw-Neuzulassungen September
09:00 DE/Kabinett, Sitzung, Berlin
09:00 DE/VDMA, Abschluss Maschinenbau-Gipfel (seit 15.10.),
Berlin
*** 09:30 FR/Deutsch-Französischer Ministerrat, Toulouse
10:00 EU/Wöchentliche Kommissionssitzung, Brüssel
*** 10:30 GB/Verbraucherpreise September
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+1,8% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,7% gg Vj
*** 10:50 EU/EZB, Zuteilung eines Dollar-Swap-Repogeschäfts
11:00 DE/Bundesverband Öffentlicher Banken Deutschlands (VÖB),
PK zur Kapitalmarktprognose, Frankfurt
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise September
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj
vorläufig: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj
Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj
vorläufig: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj
*** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz August
11:30 DE/Zuteilung Aufstockung 30-jährige Bundesanleihe
über 1 Mrd EUR
*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 3Q, Charlotte
13:00 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin
*** 13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 3Q, Abbott Park
*** 14:30 US/Weltbank und IWF, Jahrestagung, PK zum
Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR), Washington
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz September
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm
15:00 US/Fed, Rede von Chicago-Fed-Präsident Evans
(2019 stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Greater Peoria
Development Council
15:30 US/Weltbank und IWF, Jahrestagung, PK zum Fiscal Monitor,
Washington
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände August
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm
19:00 US/Bundesbank-Präsident Weidmann, Rede zum Thema:
"Continental drift? - Transatlantic economic relations in
turbulent times" beim Council on Foreign Relations,
New York
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book
21:00 US/Fed, Rede von Fed-Gouverneurin Brainard
(stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Peterson Institute for
International Economics, Washington
*** 22:00 US/Netflix Inc, Ergebnis 3Q, Los Gatos
*** 22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 3Q, Pittsburgh
*** 22:12 US/International Business Machines Corp (IBM),
Ergebnis 3Q, Armonk
22:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) des privaten
American Petroleum Institute (API)
23:30 AU/BHP Group, Produktionsbericht 1Q, Melbourne
