TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 22. April (vorläufige Fassung)

Heute im Fokus

TAG-Aktie auf 7-Wochen-Hoch. HHLA-Kleinanleger sollen per Abfindung gehen. Ölpreise geben etwas nach. Beiersdorf hält an Prognose fest. Rio Tinto produziert in Q1 mehr Eisenerz und Kupfer. Airbus will Quarkslab übernehmen. Fraport: Passagierziele für 2026 bleiben stabil. AB Foods kündigt Trennung von Primark an. ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen stärker als erwartet. 3M übertrifft Markterwartungen in Q1.