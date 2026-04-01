TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 22. April (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 00:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Production Report 9 Monate
*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 06:45 CH/ABB Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 DE/Hamborner Reit AG, Geschäftsbericht
07:00 NL/Akzo Nobel NV, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 07:30 FR/Danone SA, Trading Update 1Q
*** 08:00 GB/Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Trading Update 1Q
*** 08:00 GB/Erzeugerpreise März
*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März
PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,3% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,0% gg Vj
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,3% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj
*** 09:00 BE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Konversation zu "Banking reform in the EU"
*** 09:40 DE/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Keynote bei Workshop zu
"European Safe Assets"
11:00 EU/Öffentliche Finanzen (1. Veröffentlichung) 2025
11:00 EU/Öffentlicher Schuldenstand 4Q
11:00 EU/Öffentliches Defizit 4Q
11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 2 Mrd EUR
12:00 DE/Bundesbank, Monatsbericht April
*** 12:30 US/AT&T Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 12:30 US/Boeing Co, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 13:00 US/Philip Morris International Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 13:00 BE/Eurostat, Defizit- und Schuldenquoten der EU-Länder
*** 14:15 DE/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Teilnahme an Panel bei "Pre-presidency
Irish Financial Issues Conference"
*** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) April
PROGNOSE: -17,1
zuvor: -16,3
16:00 US/US Secretary of the Treasury, Bessent, äussert sich zum Budget des
Bewilligungsausschusses für 2027
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information
Administration (EIA), Vorwoche
17:50 FR/Carrefour SA, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 18:00 DE/Flatexdegiro AG, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 18:00 FR/Essilorluxottica SA, Umsatz 1Q
*** 18:00 FR/L'Oreal SA, Umsatz 1Q
*** 19:00 BE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Keynote bei Konferenz zu "The Digital Euro:
Anchoring Europe's Strategic Autonomy in a Digital Future"
*** 19:30 GB/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Global ideas for
global challenges"
22:01 US/Texas Instruments Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 22:05 US/International Business Machines Corp (IBM), Ergebnis 1Q
*** 22:05 US/Tesla Inc, Ergebnis 1Q
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mow/apo/mgo/kla
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 21, 2026 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)