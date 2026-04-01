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TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 22. April (vorläufige Fassung)

21.04.26 14:50 Uhr

===

*** 00:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Production Report 9 Monate

*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 06:45 CH/ABB Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 DE/Hamborner Reit AG, Geschäftsbericht

07:00 NL/Akzo Nobel NV, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 07:30 FR/Danone SA, Trading Update 1Q

*** 08:00 GB/Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Trading Update 1Q

*** 08:00 GB/Erzeugerpreise März

*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März

PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,3% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,0% gg Vj

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,3% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj

*** 09:00 BE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Konversation zu "Banking reform in the EU"

*** 09:40 DE/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Keynote bei Workshop zu

"European Safe Assets"

11:00 EU/Öffentliche Finanzen (1. Veröffentlichung) 2025

11:00 EU/Öffentlicher Schuldenstand 4Q

11:00 EU/Öffentliches Defizit 4Q

11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 2 Mrd EUR

12:00 DE/Bundesbank, Monatsbericht April

*** 12:30 US/AT&T Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 12:30 US/Boeing Co, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 13:00 US/Philip Morris International Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 13:00 BE/Eurostat, Defizit- und Schuldenquoten der EU-Länder

*** 14:15 DE/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Teilnahme an Panel bei "Pre-presidency

Irish Financial Issues Conference"

*** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) April

PROGNOSE: -17,1

zuvor: -16,3

16:00 US/US Secretary of the Treasury, Bessent, äussert sich zum Budget des

Bewilligungsausschusses für 2027

*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information

Administration (EIA), Vorwoche

17:50 FR/Carrefour SA, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 18:00 DE/Flatexdegiro AG, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 18:00 FR/Essilorluxottica SA, Umsatz 1Q

*** 18:00 FR/L'Oreal SA, Umsatz 1Q

*** 19:00 BE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Keynote bei Konferenz zu "The Digital Euro:

Anchoring Europe's Strategic Autonomy in a Digital Future"

*** 19:30 GB/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Global ideas for

global challenges"

22:01 US/Texas Instruments Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 22:05 US/International Business Machines Corp (IBM), Ergebnis 1Q

*** 22:05 US/Tesla Inc, Ergebnis 1Q

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2026 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)