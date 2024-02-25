DAX17.419 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,4%MSCIW3.330 +1,8%Dow39.170 +0,3%Nas16.045 ±0,0%Bitcoin47.202 -0,4%Euro1,0823 ±0,0%Öl81,63 -2,2%Gold2.038 +0,7%
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 26. Februar 2024

23.02.24 17:34 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine am Montag, den 26. Februar 2024

^

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN

08:00 IRL: Bank of Ireland, Jahreszahlen

10:00 DEU: Siemens Energy Hauptversammlung (online), München

12:05 USA: Domino's Pizza, Q4-Zahlen

22:00 CHE: Alcon, Jahreszahlen

22:30 USA: iRobot, Q4-Zahlen

USA: Adtran, Q4-Zahlen

USA: Zoom Video Communications, Q4-Zahlen

TERMINE KONJUNKTUR

08:00 DEU: Die Konsumforschungsinstitute GfK und NIM stellen ihre monatliche Studie zum Konsumklima in Deutschland vor, Nürnberg

08:00 LTN: Industrieproduktion 1/24

09:00 ESP: Erzeugerpreise 1/24

16:00 USA: Neubauverkäufe 1/24

16:30 USA: Dallas Fed Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 2/24

SONSTIGE TERMINE

ARE: 13. WTO-Ministerkonferenz, Abu Dhabi

ESP: Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

°