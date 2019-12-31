finanzen.net
02.03.2020 12:00

Takeda Agrees to Divest Select OTC and Non-Core Assets in Latin America to Hypera Pharma for $825 Million USD

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of select non-core products exclusively in Latin America to Hypera S.A. ("Hypera Pharma), Brazils largest pharmaceutical company with a leading position in branded prescriptions, consumer health and branded generics, for a total value of $825M USD.

The portfolio includes over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products sold in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru, which are part of Takedas Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit.

"Takeda remains firmly committed to the emerging markets, and Latin America. This divestment enables us to focus our investments in these countries that center on our highly innovative medicines across Gastroenterology, Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience, said Ricardo Marek, President, Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit, Takeda, "Doing so will help meet the unmet needs of patients living with complex and rare conditions. At the same time, we are confident that Hypera Pharma is well placed to provide patients with uninterrupted access to the products they will acquire.

This is Takedas fifth divestment over the last 12 months, contributing to the Companys goal to divest approximately $10 billion USD in non-core assets. Takeda intends to use the proceeds from its divestitures to continue to reduce its debt and accelerate rapid deleveraging toward its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within March 2022  March 2024.

Takeda previously announced the sales of TachoSil® to Ethicon for $400 million USD in May 2019, Xiidra® to Novartis for up to $5.3 billion USD in July 2019, non-core assets in countries spanning Near East, Middle East and Africa to Acino for over $200 million USD in October 2019, and a portfolio of non-core assets in Russia, Georgia, and a number of Commonwealth of Independent States countries to STADA for $660 million USD in November 2019.

The non-core products in this latest transaction generated revenues of approximately $215 million USD in Fiscal Year 2018, driven by sales of key products such as Neosaldina®, Nesina®, and Dramin®.

While these trusted products continue to play important roles in meeting patient needs, they are not within Takeda's chosen business areas  Gastroenterology, Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience  that are core to its global long-term strategy. Their divestment enables the Company to further focus on its key business areas through simplifying its portfolio.

"This announcement marks the latest step in Takedas strategy of streamlining and optimizing our portfolio while accelerating our deleveraging. By continuing to focus on our key business areas and pipeline of innovative medicines, we will strengthen our position as a R&D driven global biopharmaceutical leader and deliver enhanced value for patients and Takeda shareholders, said Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer, Takeda.

Transaction Details

Takeda has entered into an agreement to divest the rights, title, and interest to the products in a portfolio of approximately 18 select OTC and prescription pharmaceutical assets sold in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru - to Hypera Pharma for a total value of $825M USD.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda anticipates that approximately 300 commercial employees supporting the divested assets will be given the opportunity to transition over to Hypera Pharma at the close of this transaction.

Takeda and Hypera Pharma have also entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement under which Takeda will continue to manufacture these products and supply them to Hypera Pharma.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until then, Takeda remains the owner of these products and responsible for ensuring patient access to them.

Takeda is being advised by BofA Securities (financial advisor) and White & Case (legal advisor) in this transaction.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we, "us and "our are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takedas future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets, "plans, "believes, "hopes, "continues, "expects, "aims, "intends, "ensures, "will, "may, "should, "would, "could "anticipates, "estimates, "projects or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takedas estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takedas global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takedas operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takedas actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takedas results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see "Item 3. Key InformationD. Risk Factors in Takedas most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takedas other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takedas website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this press release should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takedas future results.

Nachrichten zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.02.20
Takeda Pharmaceutical stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Takeda Pharmaceutical informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Takeda Pharmaceutical: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Takeda Pharmaceutical stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
13.05.19
Ausblick: Takeda Pharmaceutical stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Takeda Pharmaceutical News
RSS Feed
Takeda Pharmaceutical zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.02.2010Takeda Pharmaceutical Einstieg per Stop-buy-LimitDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical overweightMorgan Stanley
06.08.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical eisteigenAsia Investor
30.04.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical haltenWertpapier
18.04.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical kaufenFuchsbriefe
12.02.2010Takeda Pharmaceutical Einstieg per Stop-buy-LimitDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical overweightMorgan Stanley
06.08.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical eisteigenAsia Investor
18.04.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical kaufenFuchsbriefe
27.06.2007Takeda Pharmaceutical einsteigenAsia Investor
30.04.2008Takeda Pharmaceutical haltenWertpapier
21.03.2007Takeda Pharmaceutical haltenAsia Investor
13.07.2005Takeda Pharmaceuticals dabei bleibenAsia Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Takeda Pharmaceutical News

05.02.20Takeda Pharmaceutical stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
03.02.20Ausblick: Takeda Pharmaceutical informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
11.02.20Is Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Stock a Buy?
04.02.20Takeda Pharmaceutical Raises Its Profit Outlook
04.02.20Takeda Pharmaceutical Company : Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2019 (IFRS)
Weitere Takeda Pharmaceutical News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Daimler, BMW
EURO STOXX 50: Inday-Chance
ETF-basiert und persönlich
DAX  Erholung oder Trendbeschleunigung?
Covestro stürzt wieder ab
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung in Richtung Gap Closing
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Kleiner Hoffnungsschimmer?
Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Takeda Pharmaceutical-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Takeda Pharmaceutical Peer Group News

11:15 UhrMerck KGaA erhält in China weitere Zulassung für Erbitux - Aktie im Plus
08:02 UhrERBITUX® Approved for First-line Use in China in Patients With Recurrent and/or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (R/M SCCHN)
08:00 UhrERBITUX® Approved for First-line Use in China in Patients With Recurrent and/or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (R/M SCCHN)
07:30 UhrHSBC: Wochenausblick: ISM-Indizes. US-Vorwahlen. OPEC. Arbeitsmarkt. Continental. Vonovia
29.02.20Februar 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Merck-Aktie angepasst
29.02.20Stiftungsfonds: Anlegen wie die Reichen - so erzielen auch Sie Traumrenditen
24.02.20This is Why Merck (MRK) is a Great Dividend Stock
22.02.20Is Merck a Better Buy After Announcing Spinoff?
19.02.20Merck verkauft Allergiegeschäft an Dermapharm
19.02.20Merck verkauft Allergopharma an Dermapharm - Dermapharm-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

News von

So schützen Sie Ihre Ersparnisse vor dem Corona-Schock
Jetzt soll der Bund den Städten beim Wohnungsbau helfen
Ein fragwürdiger Deal  drei Gewinner und Tausende Verlierer
Viele Hausbesitzer wollen jetzt das Geld vom Staat nutzen
Nur diese Alarmanlagen schützen Sie wirklich

News von

DAX-Vorschau: Virus-Angst dominiert Börsen - "Super Tuesday" im Blick
DAX leicht schwächer: Notenbanken lindern Virus-Sorgen der Börsen
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen
Nach dem Crash: Wo steht die Aktie von Ballard Power in einem Jahr?

Heute im Fokus

DAX dreht in Minus -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Britische Aufsicht knöpft sich wohl Deutsche Bank vor -- Beiersdorf, MorphoSys, RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Merck im Fokus

thyssenkrupp-Aktien erholen sich vom Tief seit 2003. VW-Lkw-Tochter TRATON strebt Squeeze-out bei MAN an. Maschinenbauer ISRA VISION spürt erste Auswirkungen des Coronavirus. Uniper-Deal: Russische Behörden geben Fortum offiziell grünes Licht. Lufthansa-Airlines streichen wegen Coronavirus Angebot zusammen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:16 Uhr
DAX dreht in Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Beiersdorf, MorphoSys, RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Merck im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
11:59 Uhr
Dr. Doom warnt vor "Weißen Schwänen"
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
11:54 Uhr
SNB dürfte zur Franken-Schwächung intervenieren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
HAMBORNER REIT601300
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGA14KRD
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866