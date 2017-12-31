15.02.2018 22:30
Tandem Diabetes Care and Rubin Medical Announce Agreement for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Scandinavia

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Rubin Medical to commercialize Tandems t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, insulin cartridges, and t:lock family of Infusion Sets in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

"This represents the first pump distribution agreement for Tandem Diabetes Care outside of the United States and is a significant step forward for our international commercialization strategy, said Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. "Rubin Medicals proven success with insulin pumps in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and their demonstrated support of patients and clinicians impacted by diabetes, make them an ideal distributor for us in these countries.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the first touchscreen insulin pump to our diabetes communities in Scandinavia, said Karl-Johan Öhman, CEO and Managing Director of Rubin Medical. "We believe the t:slim X2 Pump will be well received in these countries. Were very happy to add this product to our portfolio and to be one of the first markets outside of the United States to offer this exciting option to patients and clinics.

Under the terms of the arrangement Rubin Medical will perform all sales, marketing and customer training and support for Tandems products. Timing for availability of Tandem products in Sweden, Norway and Denmark has not been announced.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

About Rubin Medical

Rubin Medical AB (www.rubinmedical.se) is a medical device company fully dedicated in the marketing and sales of products in diabetes. The company is the exclusive distributor of the Animas® insulin pump product in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, where it has reached a strong market position. Rubin is a part of Indutrade AB, a company noted on the Swedish stock exchange.

Tandem Diabetes Care, t:lock and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Companys distribution agreement with Rubin Medical and the anticipated availability of the Companys products outside the United States. The Companys actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks associated with the development of new products generally, including possible delays in the Companys product development programs; possible future actions of regulatory bodies or governmental authorities, including the potential that the Company may not achieve CE Mark approval for the Companys products when anticipated; the potential that the Companys agreement with Rubin Medical could be terminated; as well as other risks identified in Tandems most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, respectively, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The companies undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

