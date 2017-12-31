Tandem Diabetes Care and Rubin Medical Announce Agreement for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Scandinavia

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and
manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the
United States, today announced that it has entered into a distribution
agreement with Rubin Medical to commercialize Tandems t:slim X2
Insulin Pump, insulin cartridges, and t:lock family of Infusion Sets in
Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
"This represents the first pump distribution agreement for Tandem
Diabetes Care outside of the United States and is a significant step
forward for our international commercialization strategy, said Kim
Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. "Rubin
Medicals proven success with insulin pumps in Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, and their demonstrated support of patients and clinicians
impacted by diabetes, make them an ideal distributor for us in these
countries.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring the first touchscreen insulin pump
to our diabetes communities in Scandinavia, said Karl-Johan Öhman, CEO
and Managing Director of Rubin Medical. "We believe the t:slim X2 Pump
will be well received in these countries. Were very happy to add this
product to our portfolio and to be one of the first markets outside of
the United States to offer this exciting option to patients and clinics.
Under the terms of the arrangement Rubin Medical will perform all sales,
marketing and customer training and support for Tandems products.
Timing for availability of Tandem products in Sweden, Norway and Denmark
has not been announced.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim
X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using
a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM
integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for
people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based in San Diego,
California.
About Rubin Medical
Rubin Medical AB (www.rubinmedical.se)
is a medical device company fully dedicated in the marketing and sales
of products in diabetes. The company is the exclusive distributor of the
Animas® insulin pump product in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, where it has
reached a strong market position. Rubin is a part of Indutrade AB, a
company noted on the Swedish stock exchange.
Tandem Diabetes Care, t:lock and t:slim X2 are either registered
trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United
States and/or other countries. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered
trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected
in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
relate to, among other things, the Companys distribution agreement with
Rubin Medical and the anticipated availability of the Companys products
outside the United States. The Companys actual results may differ
materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due
to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks associated with
the development of new products generally, including possible delays in
the Companys product development programs; possible future actions of
regulatory bodies or governmental authorities, including the potential
that the Company may not achieve CE Mark approval for the Companys
products when anticipated; the potential that the Companys agreement
with Rubin Medical could be terminated; as well as other risks
identified in Tandems most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, respectively, and other documents that
we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The
companies undertake no obligation to update or review any
forward-looking statement in this press release because of new
information, future events or other factors.
