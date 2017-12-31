Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that it has entered into distribution agreements with Australasian Medical & Scientific Ltd (AMSL) and New Zealand Medical & Scientific Ltd (NZMS) to commercialize Tandems t:slim X2 Insulin Pump in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

"Partnering with key international distributors furthers our mission to expand available insulin pump choices for people with diabetes worldwide, said Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. "AMSL and NZMS have significant experience introducing a variety of diabetes-specific products to patients and healthcare providers in Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to working with them to bring the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to the communities they serve.

"We have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes arenas for many years and are excited to be able to offer this innovative new option to people with type 1 diabetes and healthcare providers, said Richard Plowright, Managing Director of AMSL and NZMS. "We look forward to bringing the considerable benefits of Tandems touchscreen t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to our diabetes communities.

Under the terms of the arrangements, the diabetes divisions of AMSL and NZMS will perform all sales, marketing, and customer training and support for Tandems products in the regions. Timing for availability of Tandem products in Australia and New Zealand has not yet been announced.

About AMSL and NZMS

AMSL and NZMS are affiliated private entities operating exclusively in Australia and New Zealand and have been involved in the provision of hi-tech medical devices and pharmaceuticals since the early 1980s. Both companies have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes arena for many years where they have introduced many innovations in the fields of insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring systems that have enabled thousands of people living with diabetes to enjoy a better quality of life and reduce their risk of long term complications.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer and the only available pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc.

