Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and
manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the
United States, today announced that it has entered into distribution
agreements with Australasian Medical & Scientific Ltd (AMSL) and New
Zealand Medical & Scientific Ltd (NZMS) to commercialize Tandems t:slim
X2 Insulin Pump in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.
"Partnering with key international distributors furthers our mission to
expand available insulin pump choices for people with diabetes
worldwide, said Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes
Care. "AMSL and NZMS have significant experience introducing a variety
of diabetes-specific products to patients and healthcare providers in
Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to working with them to
bring the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to the communities they serve.
"We have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes arenas
for many years and are excited to be able to offer this innovative new
option to people with type 1 diabetes and healthcare providers, said
Richard Plowright, Managing Director of AMSL and NZMS. "We look forward
to bringing the considerable benefits of Tandems touchscreen t:slim X2
Insulin Pump to our diabetes communities.
Under the terms of the arrangements, the diabetes divisions of AMSL and
NZMS will perform all sales, marketing, and customer training and
support for Tandems products in the regions. Timing for availability of
Tandem products in Australia and New Zealand has not yet been announced.
About AMSL and NZMS
AMSL and NZMS are affiliated private entities operating exclusively in
Australia and New Zealand and have been involved in the provision of
hi-tech medical devices and pharmaceuticals since the early 1980s. Both
companies have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes
arena for many years where they have introduced many innovations in the
fields of insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring systems that
have enabled thousands of people living with diabetes to enjoy a better
quality of life and reduce their risk of long term complications.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim
X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using
a personal computer and the only available pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile
CGM integration. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.
Tandem Diabetes Care and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or
trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or
other countries. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of
Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owners.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected
in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
relate to, among other things, the Companys distribution agreements
with AMSL and NZMS and the anticipated availability of the Companys
products outside the United States. The Companys actual results may
differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking
statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks
associated with the development of new products generally, including
possible delays in the Companys product development programs; possible
future actions of regulatory bodies or governmental authorities,
including the potential that the Company may not achieve CE Mark
approval for the Companys products when anticipated; the potential that
the Companys agreements with AMSL and NZMS could be terminated; as well
as other risks identified in Tandems most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this
release. The companies undertake no obligation to update or review any
forward-looking statement in this press release because of new
information, future events or other factors.
