Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that it has entered into distribution agreements with Australasian Medical & Scientific Ltd (AMSL) and New Zealand Medical & Scientific Ltd (NZMS) to commercialize Tandems t:slim X2 Insulin Pump in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

"Partnering with key international distributors furthers our mission to expand available insulin pump choices for people with diabetes worldwide, said Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. "AMSL and NZMS have significant experience introducing a variety of diabetes-specific products to patients and healthcare providers in Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to working with them to bring the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to the communities they serve.

"We have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes arenas for many years and are excited to be able to offer this innovative new option to people with type 1 diabetes and healthcare providers, said Richard Plowright, Managing Director of AMSL and NZMS. "We look forward to bringing the considerable benefits of Tandems touchscreen t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to our diabetes communities.

Under the terms of the arrangements, the diabetes divisions of AMSL and NZMS will perform all sales, marketing, and customer training and support for Tandems products in the regions. Timing for availability of Tandem products in Australia and New Zealand has not yet been announced.

About AMSL and NZMS

AMSL and NZMS are affiliated private entities operating exclusively in Australia and New Zealand and have been involved in the provision of hi-tech medical devices and pharmaceuticals since the early 1980s. Both companies have been involved in the Australian and New Zealand diabetes arena for many years where they have introduced many innovations in the fields of insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring systems that have enabled thousands of people living with diabetes to enjoy a better quality of life and reduce their risk of long term complications.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer and the only available pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Companys distribution agreements with AMSL and NZMS and the anticipated availability of the Companys products outside the United States. The Companys actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks associated with the development of new products generally, including possible delays in the Companys product development programs; possible future actions of regulatory bodies or governmental authorities, including the potential that the Company may not achieve CE Mark approval for the Companys products when anticipated; the potential that the Companys agreements with AMSL and NZMS could be terminated; as well as other risks identified in Tandems most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The companies undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

