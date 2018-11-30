finanzen.net
07.06.2019 22:50
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Conference Call Following Data Presentations at the ADA Scientific Sessions

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time) following data presentations at the 79th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association on its t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology system.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:
Date: June 9, 2019
Time: 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 9276673
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ne7madso

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Cares Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandems flagship product, the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

