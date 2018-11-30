Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Conference Call Following Data Presentations at the ADA Scientific Sessions

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery
and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will
hold a conference call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00pm Eastern Time
(5:00pm Pacific Time) following data presentations at the 79th
Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association on its t:slim
X2 with Control-IQ technology system.
Conference Call/Webcast Details:
Date:
June 9, 2019
Time: 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific
Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International
Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 9276673
Webcast
Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ne7madso
An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the
event on Tandem Diabetes Cares Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com
in the "Events & Presentations section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandems flagship product, the t:slim X2
Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal
computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem
is based in San Diego, California.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes, use #tslimX2 and
$TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow
Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/TandemDiabetes.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a
trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005468/en/