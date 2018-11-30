Tandem Diabetes Care Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updated 2019 Financial Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery
and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results
for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and updated its financial guidance
for the year ending December 31, 2019.
In comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the same period of 2018:
-
Pump shipments increased 232 percent to 14,732 pumps from 4,444 pumps
-
Sales increased 142 percent to $66.0 million from $27.3 million
-
Operating margin improved to negative 17 percent from negative 57
percent
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved to 0 percent of sales from
negative 47 percent of sales
"Our explosive growth in the first quarter was driven by strong domestic
demand for the t:slim X2 insulin pump, said John Sheridan, president
and chief executive officer. "We believe the high interest in our
Basal-IQ technology, our expanding international sales efforts and our
robust product pipeline will continue to drive the Companys positive
momentum in 2019.
"Our top priority for continued growth is to establish our position as a
leader in innovation while maintaining the highest levels of quality
throughout our business, said Kim Blickenstaff, executive chairman.
"This incredible start to the year, combined with our scalability
initiatives, gives us even greater confidence in our ability to execute
both our 2019 goals and the longer-term strategies of the Company.
First Quarter 2019 Results
For the first quarter of 2019, total pump shipments of 14,732 included
5,063 to select geographies outside of the United States. International
sales of $11.3 million represent approximately 17 percent of total sales.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased 192 percent to
$33.4 million, compared to $11.4 million for the same period of 2018.
This included a non-cash stock-based compensation charge of $1.1
million, or 2 percent of sales, compared to $0.2 million, or 1 percent
of sales, for the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 51 percent,
compared to 42 percent in the same period of 2018.
For the first quarter of 2019, operating expenses totaled $44.4 million,
compared to $26.9 million for the same period of 2018. Operating
expenses included a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $8.7
million, compared to stock-based compensation of $1.0 million for the
same period of 2018. Operating loss totaled $11.0 million, compared to
$15.5 million for the same period of 2018. Operating margin for the
first quarter of 2019 improved to negative 17 percent compared to
negative 57 percent for the same period of 2018. For the first quarter
of 2019, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $0.3 million, or 0 percent of
sales, compared to negative $12.8 million, or negative 47 percent of
sales, for the same period of 2018.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $23.0 million, which included
a $12.7 million non-cash charge for the change in fair value of certain
outstanding warrants. This compared to a net loss of $32.7 million for
the first quarter of 2018, which included a $14.2 million non-cash
charge for the change in fair value of certain warrants outstanding at
that time.
Cash Balance and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $125.6 million in cash, cash
equivalents and short-term investments. This represents a $3.4 million
decrease in the first quarter of 2019.
2019 Annual Guidance
For the year ending December 31, 2019, the Company is updating its
financial guidance as follows:
-
Sales are estimated to be in the range of $300.0 million to $315.0
million, which represents an annual sales growth of 63 percent to 71
percent compared to 2018. The Companys prior sales guidance for 2019
was estimated to be in the range of $255.0 million to $270.0 million.
-
Includes international sales of approximately $45.0 million to
$50.0 million
-
Gross margin is estimated to be approximately 52 percent, compared to
49 percent in 2018
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1) is estimated to be breakeven to positive
-
Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses
are estimated to be approximately $55.0 million, which include:
-
Approximately $48.0 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation
expense
-
Approximately $7.0 million of depreciation and amortization
|
|
(1)
|
|
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss)
excluding income taxes, interest and other non-operating items and
depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts for
non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This definition of
Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other
companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such
measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company to
evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and
make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. The Company
presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide information that may assist
investors in understanding its financial results. However, Adjusted
EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net loss.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast today
at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time). The link to the webcast
and information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures will be
available by accessing the Investor Center of the Tandem Diabetes Care
website at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com,
and will be archived for 30 days. To listen to the conference call via
phone, please dial 855-427-4396 (U.S./Canada) or 484-756-4261
(International) and use the participant code "7583979".
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandems flagship product, the t:slim X2
insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal
computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem
is based in San Diego, California.
Tandem Diabetes Care and Basal-IQ are a registered trademarks and t:slim
X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2,
#tconnect, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow
Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected
in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
include statements regarding, among other things, the Companys
projected financial results, the Companys ability to scale its business
operations, expand internationally, and advance its product pipeline and
the Companys ability to achieve its long-term profitability goals. The
Companys actual results may differ materially from those indicated in
these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and
uncertainties. For instance, the Companys ability to achieve projected
financial results, including its profitability goals, will be impacted
by the Companys ability to obtain regulatory approval for new products
and products under development and the timing of any such approvals;
market acceptance of the Companys existing products and products under
development by physicians and people with diabetes; the Companys
ability to establish and sustain operations to support international
sales; the Companys ability to meet increasing operational and
infrastructure requirements from higher customer interest and a larger
base of existing customers; the potential that newer products, or other
technological breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention
of diabetes, may render the Companys products obsolete or less
desirable; and the potential that the process of purchasing the
Companys products, including insurance verification approval for
individual customers, may delay or prevent the sale of the products.
Other risks and uncertainties include the Companys ability to
manufacture products at quantities at higher volumes at an acceptable
cost and in accordance with quality requirements; the Companys ability
to contract with third-party payors for reimbursement of the Companys
products; uncertainty associated with the development and approval of
new products generally; possible future actions of the FDA or any other
regulatory body or governmental authority; and other risks identified in
the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update
or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of
new information, future events or other factors.
|
|
TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
|
$
|
125,604
|
|
|
$
|
129,027
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
33,027
|
|
|
|
35,193
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
22,826
|
|
|
|
19,896
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
4,571
|
|
|
|
3,769
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
186,028
|
|
|
|
187,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
17,182
|
|
|
|
17,151
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
10,087
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
214,698
|
|
|
$
|
206,294
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expense and employee-related liabilities
|
|
$
|
31,629
|
|
|
$
|
34,784
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
5,460
|
|
|
|
4,600
|
Common stock warrants
|
|
|
29,762
|
|
|
|
17,926
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
9,829
|
|
|
|
8,978
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
76,680
|
|
|
|
66,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|
|
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
6,371
|
|
|
|
8,731
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
93,736
|
|
|
|
75,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
120,962
|
|
|
|
131,275
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
214,698
|
|
|
$
|
206,294
|
|
|
TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
65,995
|
|
|
$
|
27,277
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
32,642
|
|
|
|
15,873
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
33,353
|
|
|
|
11,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
34,961
|
|
|
|
20,914
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
9,389
|
|
|
|
5,975
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
44,350
|
|
|
|
26,889
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(10,997
|
)
|
|
|
(15,485
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
|
(11,995
|
)
|
|
|
(17,208
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(22,992
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32,693
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.82
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss
per share
|
|
|
57,771
|
|
|
|
17,993
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005919/en/