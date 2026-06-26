TCL Supports '2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run', Celebrating the Olympic Spirit with Athletes and the Public, and Offering Lucky Draw Prizes Worth Approximately HK$180,000



EQS Newswire / 28/06/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2026 - TCL, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, proudly supported the "2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run", organised by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, joining more than 2,500 members of the public and athletes in celebrating International Olympic Day and showing support for Hong Kong athletes competing in the Asian Games. TCL also provided smart TV prizes worth approximately HK$180,000.



TCL supports the 2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run, celebrating the Olympic spirit with more than 2,500 members of the public.

This year's Olympic Day event was themed "Run with Hong Kong Athletes" and was held at Hong Kong Science Park. It featured three categories: the 4km Individual Run, the 2km Family Fun Run and the 2km Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run. The venue also offered a variety of sports experiences and interactive zones. Among them, TCL set up the "SQD Advantage Challenge", where participants experienced TCL's SQD-Mini LED display technology through a fun ball-toss game and won Olympic-themed gifts. The lively atmosphere attracted many families and members of the public to take part and enjoy the energy and excitement of Olympic Day.



In addition to receiving commemorative gifts upon completing the event, runners could also enter a lucky draw using their bib numbers. TCL offered several smart TV prizes, with the highlight being the TCL flagship 75-inch X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, valued at HK$44,900. This model delivers peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and features 20,736 precise local dimming zones for detailed reproduction of high dynamic range scenes. With Super QLED, WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel technology, and Ultra Colour Filter, it achieves 100% BT.2020 full-scenario wide colour gamut, ensuring vivid colour performance even in bright environments. Whether for watching the Olympics or everyday entertainment, the X11L recreates an immersive viewing experience at home, allowing the public to relive the excitement and emotion of sport.



Mr Roger Gao, General Manager of TCL Hong Kong Branch, said: "As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL firmly believes that both technology and sport have the power to inspire and unite communities. By supporting the '2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run', we are demonstrating TCL's commitment to promoting sports culture through innovation. We hope to extend the Olympic spirit from the sporting arena into everyday life."



TCL and the International Olympic Committee announced a global partnership in 2025, with the collaboration running through 2032. TCL became the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

Hashtag: #TCL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TCL Founded in 1981, TCL is committed to delivering forward-looking technology experiences and smart, healthy living solutions. TCL stands for "The Creative Life", reflecting the brand's belief in using creativity to inspire life. TCL operates in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide.





News Source: TCL

This year's Olympic Day event was themed "Run with Hong Kong Athletes" and was held at Hong Kong Science Park. It featured three categories: the 4km Individual Run, the 2km Family Fun Run and the 2km Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run. The venue also offered a variety of sports experiences and interactive zones. Among them, TCL set up the "SQD Advantage Challenge", where participants experienced TCL's SQD-Mini LED display technology through a fun ball-toss game and won Olympic-themed gifts. The lively atmosphere attracted many families and members of the public to take part and enjoy the energy and excitement of Olympic Day.In addition to receiving commemorative gifts upon completing the event, runners could also enter a lucky draw using their bib numbers. TCL offered several smart TV prizes, with the highlight being the TCL flagship 75-inch X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, valued at HK$44,900. This model delivers peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and features 20,736 precise local dimming zones for detailed reproduction of high dynamic range scenes. With Super QLED, WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel technology, and Ultra Colour Filter, it achieves 100% BT.2020 full-scenario wide colour gamut, ensuring vivid colour performance even in bright environments. Whether for watching the Olympics or everyday entertainment, the X11L recreates an immersive viewing experience at home, allowing the public to relive the excitement and emotion of sport.Mr Roger Gao, General Manager of TCL Hong Kong Branch, said: "As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL firmly believes that both technology and sport have the power to inspire and unite communities. By supporting the '2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run', we are demonstrating TCL's commitment to promoting sports culture through innovation. We hope to extend the Olympic spirit from the sporting arena into everyday life."TCL and the International Olympic Committee announced a global partnership in 2025, with the collaboration running through 2032. TCL became the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.Hashtag: #TCLThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in 1981, TCL is committed to delivering forward-looking technology experiences and smart, healthy living solutions. TCL stands for "The Creative Life", reflecting the brand's belief in using creativity to inspire life. TCL operates in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide.News Source: TCL 28/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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