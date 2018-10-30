TD Ameritrade Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes and $600 Million Senior Floating Rate Notes Offering

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) today announced the
pricing of an underwritten public offering of $400 million of the
Companys senior notes due 2024 (the "fixed rate notes) and $600
million of the Companys senior notes due 2021 (the "floating rate
notes and together with the fixed rate notes, the "notes).
The fixed rate notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.750%, payable
semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April
1, 2019. The fixed rate notes will mature on April 1, 2024. The floating
rate notes will bear interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal
to three-month LIBOR plus 0.430% per annum, payable quarterly on
February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on
February 1, 2019. The floating rate notes will mature on November 1,
2021.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes
for general corporate purposes, including to augment liquidity. The
offering is expected to close November 1, 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., TD Securities
(USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner &
Smith Incorporated, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the
offering.
The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement
and a prospectus, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital
Inc. toll-free at (888) 603-5847, Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
toll-free at (800) 831-9146 or TD Securities (USA) LLC toll-free at
(855) 495-9846.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client
accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately
800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which
come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating
back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is
committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest
in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform
lives, and investing, for the better.
Safe Harbor
This document contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We intend
these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor
provisions of the federal securities laws. In particular, any
projections regarding our future revenues, expenses, earnings, capital
expenditures, effective tax rates, client trading activity, accounts,
stock price or any projections or expectations regarding the acquisition
of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc., as well as the assumptions on
which such expectations are based, are forward-looking statements. These
statements reflect only our current expectations and are not guarantees
of future performance or results. These statements involve risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or
performance to differ materially from those contained in the
forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions
include, but are not limited to: economic, social and political
conditions and other securities industry risks; interest rate risks;
liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of
liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems
failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks;
competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and
regulations affecting our business; net capital requirements; extensive
regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; difficulties and
delays in integrating the Scottrade Financial Services, Inc.
("Scottrade") business or fully realizing cost savings and other
benefits from the acquisition; business disruption following the
Scottrade acquisition; disruptions due to Scottrade integration-related
uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain
relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or
governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to
implement integration plans and other consequences associated with other
acquisitions; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth under
Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006147/en/