TD Ameritrade Institutional Announces the 2018 Financial Planning Scholarship and Grant Winners

TD Ameritrade Institutional1 is giving a financial boost to
students with their eyes on financial planning careers and to
universities that are building programs to attract and train the
industrys next generation of independent registered investment advisors
(RIAs).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005820/en/
Kate Healy, managing director, Generation Next for TD Ameritrade Institutional (center), and the 2018 TD Ameritrade Institutional NextGen RIA Scholarship & Grant winners (Photo: Christopher Galluzzo)
Today, TD Ameritrade Institutional awarded its 6th annual
NextGen RIA Scholarships of $5,000 each to 12 students pursuing
bachelor's degrees in financial planning, including two awards for
students from under-represented demographic groups to help increase
diversity in the RIA industry.
NextGen RIA grants totaling $75,000, meanwhile, were awarded to two
universities that are building out their financial planning degree
programs.
"RIAs seeking fresh talent to help serve a growing base of next
generation clients need to look no further than this years scholarship
winners, said Kate Healy, managing director, Generation Next, TD
Ameritrade Institutional. "Were encouraged that this program attracts
more applicants with each passing year. We believe this points to a
growing interest in financial planning among young adults, which gives
me hope for the future of the RIA profession.
According to findings from a recent study conducted for TD Ameritrade
Institutional2, hiring practices among RIAs are evolving to
reflect changing demographics. Nearly a quarter of RIAs are hiring
college interns and 30 percent are hiring younger advisors as part of
their next gen planning efforts.
TD Ameritrade Institutional is an industry leader in developing programs
designed to raise awareness of the career prospects in financial
planning and in encouraging more universities to expand their degree
programs. Over ten years, TD Ameritrade has committed to investing more
than $4.5 million through scholarships, grants and other education
programs.
Meet the Winners
The 2018 NextGen RIA Scholarship winners are:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mana Angilau
|
|
|
Kevin Cowan
|
|
|
Nicholas Ellison
|
|
|
Alex Graham
|
Utah Valley University
|
|
|
Utah Valley University
|
|
|
Liberty University
|
|
|
Utah Valley University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alleia James
|
|
|
Madisen Karlson
|
|
|
Benjamin Kennedy
|
|
|
Patrick Marcinko
|
University of Illinois at Chicago
|
|
|
Utah Valley University
|
|
|
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
|
|
|
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thomas Meek
|
|
|
Seth Newby
|
|
|
Colton Peck
|
|
|
Victoria Santini
|
Kansas State University
|
|
|
Western Kentucky University
|
|
|
Utah Valley University
|
|
|
University of Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
University Grants
The two schools winning this years NextGen RIA grants are University
of Utah of Salt Lake City,
which received a $50,000 grant to
expand an established program, and Central Washington University of
Ellensburg, Wash.,
which received a $25,000 grant to help
launch its emerging program.
To celebrate the achievement, and help put a face on the future of
financial planning, TD Ameritrade Institutional invited the scholarship
and grant winners to visit New York City and the Nasdaq
MarketSite in Times Square, where winners helped ring the Closing
Bell on July 24.
For more information about TD Ameritrade Institutionals NextGen RIA
Scholarships & Grants, click here
or email ScholarshipsatTDA@tdameritrade.com.
You can also follow Healy the AdvoKate on Twitter at @KateHealy_TDA.
About TD Ameritrade Institutional
TD
Ameritrade Institutional is a leading provider of comprehensive
brokerage and custody services to more than 6,000 fee-based, independent
RIAs and their clients. Our advanced technology platform, coupled with
personal support from our dedicated service teams, allows investment
advisors to run their practices more efficiently and effectively while
optimizing time with clients. TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division
of TD Ameritrade, Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding
Corporation.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together,
we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one
client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn
more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)
/ SIPC (www.SIPC.org).
1 TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade,
Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.
2
TD Ameritrade Institutional, 2018 RIA Sentiment Survey, 2018.
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005820/en/