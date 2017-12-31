24.07.2018 22:30
TD Ameritrade Institutional Announces the 2018 Financial Planning Scholarship and Grant Winners

TD Ameritrade Institutional1 is giving a financial boost to students with their eyes on financial planning careers and to universities that are building programs to attract and train the industrys next generation of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005820/en/

Kate Healy, managing director, Generation Next for TD Ameritrade Institutional (center), and the 201 ...

Kate Healy, managing director, Generation Next for TD Ameritrade Institutional (center), and the 2018 TD Ameritrade Institutional NextGen RIA Scholarship & Grant winners (Photo: Christopher Galluzzo)

Today, TD Ameritrade Institutional awarded its 6th annual NextGen RIA Scholarships of $5,000 each to 12 students pursuing bachelor's degrees in financial planning, including two awards for students from under-represented demographic groups to help increase diversity in the RIA industry.

NextGen RIA grants totaling $75,000, meanwhile, were awarded to two universities that are building out their financial planning degree programs.

"RIAs seeking fresh talent to help serve a growing base of next generation clients need to look no further than this years scholarship winners, said Kate Healy, managing director, Generation Next, TD Ameritrade Institutional. "Were encouraged that this program attracts more applicants with each passing year. We believe this points to a growing interest in financial planning among young adults, which gives me hope for the future of the RIA profession.

According to findings from a recent study conducted for TD Ameritrade Institutional2, hiring practices among RIAs are evolving to reflect changing demographics. Nearly a quarter of RIAs are hiring college interns and 30 percent are hiring younger advisors as part of their next gen planning efforts.

TD Ameritrade Institutional is an industry leader in developing programs designed to raise awareness of the career prospects in financial planning and in encouraging more universities to expand their degree programs. Over ten years, TD Ameritrade has committed to investing more than $4.5 million through scholarships, grants and other education programs.

Meet the Winners

The 2018 NextGen RIA Scholarship winners are:

           
Mana Angilau Kevin Cowan Nicholas Ellison Alex Graham

Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University

Liberty University

Utah Valley University

 
Alleia James Madisen Karlson Benjamin Kennedy Patrick Marcinko

University of Illinois at Chicago

Utah Valley University

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

 
Thomas Meek Seth Newby Colton Peck Victoria Santini

Kansas State University

Western Kentucky University

Utah Valley University

University of Georgia

 

University Grants

The two schools winning this years NextGen RIA grants are University of Utah of Salt Lake City, which received a $50,000 grant to expand an established program, and Central Washington University of Ellensburg, Wash., which received a $25,000 grant to help launch its emerging program.

To celebrate the achievement, and help put a face on the future of financial planning, TD Ameritrade Institutional invited the scholarship and grant winners to visit New York City and the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, where winners helped ring the Closing Bell on July 24.

For more information about TD Ameritrade Institutionals NextGen RIA Scholarships & Grants, click here or email ScholarshipsatTDA@tdameritrade.com. You can also follow Healy  the AdvoKate  on Twitter at @KateHealy_TDA.

About TD Ameritrade Institutional
TD Ameritrade Institutional is a leading provider of comprehensive brokerage and custody services to more than 6,000 fee-based, independent RIAs and their clients. Our advanced technology platform, coupled with personal support from our dedicated service teams, allows investment advisors to run their practices more efficiently and effectively while optimizing time with clients. TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

1 TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.
2 TD Ameritrade Institutional, 2018 RIA Sentiment Survey, 2018.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

