finanzen.net
08.09.2020 18:30

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Continued to Rise in August

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Investor Movement Index® (IMXSM) increased to 4.93 in August, up 6.48 percent from its July score of 4.63. The IMX is TD Ameritrades proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005077/en/

TD Ameritrade August 2020 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

TD Ameritrade August 2020 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

The reading for the four-week period ending August 28, 2020, ranks "Moderate Low compared to historic averages.

"In August, the market had an incredible run as the technology stocks led the way, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "TD Ameritrade clients used this opportunity to increase their exposure to the market for the sixth month in a row, and in many cases were buyers of these market-leading technology stocks.

Equity markets continued their upward trend during the August period, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both ending the period at record highs and crossing historic marks. Technology stocks led the charge as the Nasdaq Composite increased by 8.84 percent. The move higher was bolstered by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, given multiple announcements from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others. The Federal Reserve announced it will adopt flexible average inflation targeting into its monetary policy framework, which will allow inflation to rise "moderately above its two percent target while keeping its benchmark interest rate near zero. Also making headlines during the period were Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with Apple announcing its fifth stock split and Tesla announcing its first.

TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers of equities, and net buyers overall. Buying was the heaviest among Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care sectors, with additional buying in Fixed Income. Some of the popular names that clients bought during the period included:

  • Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
  • Apple Inc. (AAPL)
  • Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
  • Teledoc Health Inc. (TDOC)
  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Some of the names that they net sold during the period included:

  • The Walt Disney Company (DIS)
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM)
  • Twitter (TWTR)
  • Ford Motor Co. (F)
  • Halliburton Co. (HAL)

About the IMX
The IMX value is calculated based on a complex proprietary formula. Each month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its client base of more than 13 million funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX.

For more information on the Investor Movement Index, including historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the full report from August 2020; or to sign up for future IMX news alerts, please visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX. Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol $IMX in either the thinkorswim® or thinkorswim Mobile platforms.

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Please consider all risks and objectives before investing.

Past performance of a security, strategy, or index is no guarantee of future results or investment success.

Historical data should not be used alone when making investment decisions. Please consult other sources of information and consider your individual financial position and goals before making an independent investment decision.

The IMX is not a tradable index. The IMX should not be used as an indicator or predictor of future client trading volume or financial performance for TD Ameritrade.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 13 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.5 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 3 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, one-third of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

31.08.20Market Extra: Robinhood. TD Ameritrade and more face outages after Tesla. Apple split stocks
31.08.20Popular trading platforms TD Ameritrade. Robinhood. and others faced outages early Monday as Tesla and Apple stocks split
20.08.20Retail investors led the recent charge on Wall Street: TD Ameritrade
20.08.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
25.08.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Die Technische Lage am Aktienmarkt: Was erwartet uns noch 2020?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vorerst stabil
Übernahme pusht Ado Properties
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: "Warren Buffet optimieren - ein Best of seiner Werte"
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

All in or nothin: So gelingt der Einstieg am Aktienmarkt
Ginmon: Intelligente Robo-Advisor-Technologie für die besten Renditen
Nach Wahnsinnsrallye: Verschnaufpause bei DocuSign
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Zinspolitik - Reise ohne Wiederkehr
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der deutsche Pass ist der wertvollste der Welt  USA stürzen ab
So profitieren Sie vom Megatrend der Elektro-Ära
Es droht ein hässlicher Herbst für das britische Pfund
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Drei Jahre Demut sind genug  Warum wir ein neues Insolvenzrecht brauchen

News von

Countdown läuft: Warum Indexfonds bald die Aktie von Nel Asa kaufen müssen
Apple-Aktie, Amazon & Co.: Was von den FAANG-Aktien nach dem jüngsten Einbruch zu halten ist
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wieder zurück auf Start
BASF: Nun kommen die Frühzykliker
Goldpreis: Starkes Comeback der Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Rücksetzer unter 13.000 Punkte -- Apple kündigt Special-Event an -- GM beteiligt sich an Nikola -- Lufthansa wohl vor mehr Einschnitten -- Tesla, easyJet, ING, Brexit im Fokus

Boeing weist auf weiteres Produktionsproblem bei 787 hin. Commerzbank besorgt sich über Anleihe frisches Geld. Apple will offenbar Mitte September 5G-iPhone-Produktion starten. QIAGEN erhöht Produktionskapazitäten für Corona-Tests. Reges Interesse an Wirecard-Auslandstöchtern. VW-Chef nach Treffen mit Musk: Keine Kooperation mit Tesla.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November steht vor der Tür - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:33 Uhr
DAX mit Rücksetzer unter 13.000 Punkte -- Apple kündigt Special-Event an -- GM beteiligt sich an Nikola -- Lufthansa wohl vor mehr Einschnitten -- Tesla, easyJet, ING, Brexit im Fokus
Marktberichte
18:27 Uhr
Korrektur am Markt: Dow Jones und Techaktien bleiben unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
18:27 Uhr
Apple kündigt "Special Event" an - Präsentation neuer iPhones? - Aktie billiger
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
CureVacA2P71U
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB