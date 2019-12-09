finanzen.net
+++ Rendite erzielen, auch wenn die Aktien stagnieren? Selbst bei geringer Kursdynamik sind interessante Renditen möglich. Jetzt informieren! +++-w-
09.12.2019 18:30
Bewerten
(0)

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Reaches Highest Point in 2019 Amid Market Highs, Holiday Optimism

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Investor Movement Index® (IMXSM) increased to 5.17 in November, up 6.8 percent from its October score of 4.84. The IMX is TD Ameritrades proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191209005113/en/

TD Ameritrade Nov. 2019 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

TD Ameritrade Nov. 2019 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

Though the IMX came in at its highest point since November 2018, the reading still ranks as "Moderately Low compared to historic averages.

"There was a lot to like in November, including better-than-expected earnings and optimism surrounding trade, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "The signs were there for a strong holiday season, and with that investors were more willing to increase their exposure to the market, ending the period as net buyers of equities.

Equity markets increased during the November IMX period, with all three major U.S. indices notching records. The S&P 500 increased past 3,100 for the first time ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 28,000 for the first time, with the indices up 3.9 percent and 4.1 percent respectively. The Nasdaq Composite, up 5.1 percent, produced the best gains.

Retail investors at TD Ameritrade net bought popular names during the November IMX period, including:

  • Walt Disney Co. (DIS)
  • Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
  • McDonalds Corp. (MCD)
  • Ford Motor Co. (F)

TD Ameritrade clients also used market highs to net sell some popular names, including:

  • Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
  • Citigroup Inc. (C)
  • Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
  • Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Millennial Buys & Sells
In November, there were some key differences in the stocks TD Ameritrades millennial clients net bought. Millennials net bought Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) and Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), while the total client population did not. There were no differences on the sell side between the two populations.

Black Friday Trading
On the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, the top stocks TD Ameritrade clients traded included Roku Inc. (ROKU), Alibaba Group (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) -- a top Black Friday stock for the fifth year in a row.

More than one-third (34 percent) of the trades placed on Black Friday were placed through a mobile device, a record high. In 2018, 31 percent of Black Friday retail trades were placed on mobile devices.

"Once the Thanksgiving leftovers are cleared away, weve found that many investors use their mobile devices to stay engaged with the market while spending time with family and friends, said Kinahan. "Our clients appetite for market access via mobile has continued to increase every year, and Black Friday is the perfect example of this.

TD Ameritrade also saw record-breaking mobile averages for its 2019 fiscal year (Oct.1, 2018  Sept.30, 2019), including:

  • An average of 232,000 mobile trades per day, up from an average of 197,900 in fiscal year 2018
  • 27 percent of total trades were placed on a mobile device, compared to 24 percent the prior year
  • An average of 768,170 daily mobile users compared to 642,470 in fiscal 2018

About the IMX
The IMX value is calculated based on a complex proprietary formula. Each month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its client base of more than 11 million funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX.

For more information on the Investor Movement Index, including historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the full report from November 2019; or to sign up for future IMX news alerts, please visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX. Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol $IMX in either the thinkorswim® or TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader platforms.

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Please consider all risks and objectives before investing.

Past performance of a security, strategy, or index is no guarantee of future results or investment success.

Historical data should not be used alone when making investment decisions. Please consult other sources of information and consider your individual financial position and goals before making an independent investment decision.

The IMX is not a tradable index. The IMX should not be used as an indicator or predictor of future client trading volume or financial performance for TD Ameritrade.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 12 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.12.19
Charles Schwab &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; TD Ameritrade: Gemeinsam hoch hinaus (Der Aktionär)
02.12.19
Charles Schwab schluckt TD Ameritrade: Was hinter dem 26-Milliarden-Deal der US-Aktienbroker steckt (manager magazin online)
25.11.19
US-Broker: Charles Schwab übernimmt TD Ameritrade für 26 Milliarden Dollar (Handelsblatt)
22.11.19
Mega-Fusion auf Broker-Markt: US-Broker Charles Schwab offenbar vor Milliarden-Übernahme von TD Ameritrade (Handelsblatt)
15.08.19
Staatsanleihen-Boom: Anleger investieren vermehrt in Anleihen "als wären sie das neue Beyond Meat" (finanzen.net)
25.07.19
TD Ameritrade vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.07.19
TD Ameritrade schüttet seit dem Jahr 2010 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
21.07.19
Ausblick: TD Ameritrade stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Chance-Risiko-Profil

Für viele Anleger sieht die ideale Geldanlage so aus: sicher wie eine Anleihe und gleichzeitig renditestark wie eine Aktie. Wie Sie das Chance-Risiko-Profil Ihres Wertpapierdepots justieren und welche Rolle dabei Zertifikate spielen können, verrät Ihnen Anlageprofi Anouch Wilhelms von der Commerzbank am Mittwochabend.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

25.11.19Mega-Deal bei US-Brokern - Charles Schwab schluckt Rivalen für 26 Mrd Dollar
22.11.19Mega-Fusion auf Broker-Markt: US-Broker Charles Schwab offenbar vor Milliarden-Übernahme von TD Ameritrade
21.11.19Why TD Ameritrade. HEXO. and L Brands Jumped Today
25.11.19US-Broker: Charles Schwab übernimmt TD Ameritrade für 26 Milliarden Dollar
21.11.19Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade for $26B: EXCLUSIVE
21.11.19Market Extra: Here’s how Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade stack up amid reports of a blockbuster discount-brokerage merger
02.12.19Charles Schwab schluckt TD Ameritrade: Was hinter dem 26-Milliarden-Deal der US-Aktienbroker steckt
25.11.19This Antitrust Risk Sticks Out In Charles Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal
21.11.19Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: CNBC
21.11.19Broker-dealer ETF jumps on talk of Schwab-TD Ameritrade deal
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Amazon, Alibaba und Zalando feiern heute schon Weihnachten
Infineon: Zwischenbaisse beendet  das ist das nächste Etappenziel
Solidvest: Warum sich das Sparbuch in Zeiten von Niedrigzinsen nicht mehr lohnt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Schoss nach oben
AB Foods und McDonald´s - Schwäche bald überwunden?
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Wirecard
SOCIETE GENERALE: Siemens - Short-Chance!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die unerwartete Kostenfalle bei der Rente
180.000 Euro im Depot, 140.000-Euro-Lebenspolice  und jetzt endlich leben
Kurfürstin, Nazis, DDR  Den Mietenstopp hat nicht Berlin erfunden
Dieser Hedgefonds setzt Konzernchefs beim Klimaschutz unter Druck
Jetzt soll die Zentralbank auch noch das Klima retten

News von

ING kürzt den Zins für das Tagesgeld drastisch ein
Ballard Power-Aktie: Tückischer Treibstoff - deshalb sollten Anleger Gewinne mitnehmen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Nel Asa-Aktie steigt deutlich: Was ist der Grund dafür?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Canopy Growth bekommt neuen CEO -- Merck & Co. kauft Arqule -- Internationale Anleger bei Aramco in Deckung -- Wirecard, Carl Zeiss, Rocket im Fokus

Nokia will Auto-Patentstreit außergerichtlich lösen. Regierungsdokument weckt angeblich Zweifel an Johnsons Brexit-Plänen. Deutsche Bank ernennt neuen Leiter für Beziehungen zu Politik und Aufsicht. Varta profitiert von Milliardenförderung für Batteriezellen. Bosch und Daimler starten Test ihres automatisierten Mitfahrdienstes. Chinas Exporte in die USA sacken ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 49 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Canopy Growth bekommt neuen CEO -- Merck & Co. kauft Arqule -- Internationale Anleger bei Aramco in Deckung -- Wirecard, Carl Zeiss, Rocket im Fokus
Immobilien
18:29 Uhr
Sind deutsche Immobilien weiter interessant?
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:46 Uhr
Marktteilnehmer unterschätzen wohl die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Rezession im Jahr 2020
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
OSRAM AGLED400