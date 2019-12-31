TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Ticks Higher in July

The Investor Movement Index® (IMX?) increased to 4.63 in July, up 1.76 percent from its June score of 4.55. The IMX is TD Ameritrades proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

The reading for the five-week period ending July 31, 2020, ranks " Moderate Low compared to historic averages.

"Our clients continued to see opportunity in July, especially in tech-related stocks, as the Nasdaq helped lead the way higher for markets overall. As a backdrop, we continue to have the headline risk of COVID-19 and its implications  both good and bad  for many sectors, particularly health care and retail, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Earnings season helped add another element to trade during the month and, in many cases, increased individual stock volatility.

Equity markets moved higher during the period as optimism about reopening economies took hold, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate headlines, with deaths in the U.S. passing 150,000. Congress began discussing additional stimulus measures, with the Senate passing a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill proposal, which ultimately stalled in the House. Economic data was mixed during the period. After increasing 5.6 percent in June, consumer spending appeared to pull back in July as coronavirus case numbers rose. The gross domestic product (GDP) was also in focus, with news that the U.S. economy contracted at a record annual rate during the second quarter, down 32.9 percent, the steepest drop in more than 70 years. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future.

TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers once again during the July period, focusing most of their energies largely on the information technology and health care sectors. Some of the popular names that clients bought during the period included:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)

Some of the names that they net sold during the period included:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

Twitter (TWTR)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

