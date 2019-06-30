TD Ameritrade Launches Support for In-Vehicle Experiences

TD Ameritrade1 has launched a suite of in-vehicle experiences through your smartphone, giving investors one more way to stay up to date with the markets anytime. TD Ameritrade is delivering on its commitment to transform lives and investing for the better by integrating with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Echo Auto.

This announcement marks the latest in TD Ameritrades ongoing efforts to bring market access and information to investors in even more places. Having been the first to offer trading over the phone, on a desktop, and through a mobile app, late last year TD Ameritrade was also the first to announce voice-activated investing on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. In-vehicle solutions represent a natural next step in the companys efforts to use innovative technology to enable investors to engage with the markets when and where they choose.

With drivers logging more and more miles year after year, Americans spend a lot of time in traffic. According to a report issued by INRIX, Inc. in February 2019, American drivers lost an average of 97 hours last year due to congestion. The same report estimated that the 2018 cost of sitting in traffic nationwide was nearly $87 billion, an average of $1,348 per driver. But for those who follow the financial markets closely, that loss is compounded by untold missed opportunity.

To help investors maximize their time and productivity safely, TD Ameritrade is unveiling new in-vehicle optimized experiences for connected drivers.

Those using Apple CarPlay can keep track of the latest real-time market news with a new TDAN Radio app from the TD Ameritrade Network2. Drivers can now listen to select TD Ameritrade Network news broadcasts live via audio streaming optimized for CarPlay.

Drivers using the Android Auto and Echo Auto platforms now have the option to use voice commands to unlock market performance summaries and sector updates, hear real-time quotes, check account balances and portfolio performance, and more.3

"In a connected world like ours, we have to meet investors where they are, whether at home, in the office, or on the go, explains Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade, Inc. "In-vehicle technology offers a new type of connectivity that further breaks down barriers to accessing financial education and markets.

"From long commutes to the great American road trip, Americans spend a lot of time in cars, and technology has completely changed the way we spend that time. Today, drivers expect their car to map their course, or to play their favorite song. But were just scratching the surface of whats possible, said Vijay Sankaran, Chief Information Officer at TD Ameritrade. "To us, this is a natural next step, building on our unprecedented collaboration momentum and representing yet another way were using complex technology to weave investing seamlessly into our daily lives.

To learn more about TD Ameritrades support for in-vehicle experiences, visit www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/digital-innovation.page.

To learn more about ways to watch the TD Ameritrade Network, visit www.tdameritrade.com/education/td-ameritrade-network.page.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

1 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade)

2 The TD Ameritrade Network is a direct-to-consumer, broadband-delivered broadcast channel, distributing original, live news broadcasts and educational content produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

3 Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/ SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005109/en/