finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-
01.10.2020 01:30

TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) today announced that The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank) notified The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab) that it has received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in connection with Schwabs proposed acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

With this decision from the Federal Reserve, Schwab, TD Bank and TD Ameritrade have received all necessary legal and regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition. Stockholders of both firms approved the transaction on June 4, 2020. The companies are now in position to close the transaction and expect to do so on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, subject to the customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

"For the last 45 years TD Ameritrade has been a force for positive change in financial services. We opened our doors in Omaha, Neb., in 1975 to bring Wall Street to Main Street, and in doing so, we helped pioneer an industry that has transformed not just investing, but millions of lives, for the better, said Steve Boyle, interim president and chief executive officer. "On behalf of our management team, I want to thank all of our valued clients for placing their trust in us and finding value in our vision of what financial services could be. We have spent the better part of the last year planning an integration with Schwab that will be executed with the utmost care, attention to detail, and communication every step of the way.

"And to our workforce I say this: for your ideas, values, commitment to our clients, our communities, and each other, thank you. For your tireless determination during the extraordinary circumstances we have faced, thank you. And, for inspiring me and the rest of our management team daily, thank you. While we may be turning the page on one terrific chapter, an even better one is about to start because of the legacy youve helped create, Boyle added.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 13 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.5 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 3 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, one-third of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the proposed merger, including timing of closing and integration, and stockholder and client benefits. Achievement of these expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important transaction-related factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, failure of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions in the merger agreement in a timely manner or at all; litigation challenging the merger; the risk that expected revenue, expense and other synergies from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the parties being unable to successfully implement their integration strategies; and disruptions to the parties businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger. Other important factors include general market conditions, including the level of interest rates, equity valuations and trading activity; the parties ability to attract and retain clients and registered investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; competitive pressures on pricing, including deposit rates; the parties ability to develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance their infrastructure, in a timely and successful manner; client use of the parties advisory solutions and other products and services; client sensitivity to rates; the level of client assets, including cash balances; capital and liquidity needs and management; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the spread of the virus and the economic impact; regulatory guidance; litigation or regulatory matters; any adverse impact of financial reform legislation and related regulations; and other factors set forth in Schwabs and TD Ameritrades definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus dated May 4, 2020, as supplemented, and Schwabs and TD Ameritrades most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

31.08.20Market Extra: Robinhood. TD Ameritrade and more face outages after Tesla. Apple split stocks
31.08.20Popular trading platforms TD Ameritrade. Robinhood. and others faced outages early Monday as Tesla and Apple stocks split
14.09.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
09.09.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD): Strong Industry. Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
22.09.20What Makes TD Ameritrade (AMTD) a New Strong Buy Stock
23.09.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ein ETF für alle(s)! So würden wir als Einsteiger investieren
Brüchiges Gleichgewicht am Ölmarkt  Wie geht es weiter beim schwarzen Gold?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Doppelsupport
Tesla: Musk will Starlink an die Börse bringen
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Technische Korrektur ist im Aufwärtstrend normal.
Ginmon: So verdreifachen Selbstständige ihre Rente
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Grenke: Nichts für Risikoaverse!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Der unantastbare Kostenblock beim Immobilienkauf
Folgen Sie dem smarten Geld  diese Fonds müssen Sparer jetzt haben
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen

News von

Gescheitert: Nel Asa annulliert Angebot für neue Aktien
Sollte man die BioNtech-Aktie jetzt kaufen? Was Analysten raten
GM-Deal droht wegen Missbrauchsvorwürfen zu platzen: Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa mit Verlusten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Gefahr wieder vorbei?
DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen vor TV-Duell Trump-Biden unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

Dow steigt letztlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Palantir glückt Börsengang -- VW bestätigt Ausblick 2020 -- Covestro kauft DSM-Coating-Geschäft -- adidas, Continental, Disney im Fokus

Fielmann steigert Gewinn im dritten Quartal. Dieselskandal: Ex-AUDI-Chef Stadler vor Gericht. WTO-Schlichter haben wohl zu Boeing-Subventionen entschieden. Analyst: Selloff bei dieser "Virus"-Aktie war ein Fehler. RWE und CMBlu Energy erforschen Stromspeicher im Salz. Deutsche-Bank-Chef sieht anscheinend Fusion nicht vor 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.09.20
Dow steigt letztlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Palantir glückt Börsengang -- VW bestätigt Ausblick 2020 -- Covestro kauft DSM-Coating-Geschäft -- adidas, Continental, Disney im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den amerikanischen Leitindex
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Aufschwung in Gefahr? Der große Rally-Check
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
PalantirA2QA4J
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403