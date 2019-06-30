finanzen.net
+ + + Ab jetzt ganz einfach Alternative Investments tätigen! Mehr Infos finden Sie hier! + + +-w-
21.01.2020 22:01
Bewerten
(0)

TD Ameritrade Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) has released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 include the following:(2)

  • Net new client assets of $29 billion, an annualized growth rate of 9 percent
  • Total client assets of $1.4 trillion
  • Record average client trades per day of 1 million
  • Net revenues of $1.3 billion
  • Pre-tax GAAP income of $491 million, or 38 percent of net revenues
  • $0.70 in GAAP earnings per diluted share, on net income of $379 million
  • $0.74 in Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1)

Steve Boyle, interim president and chief executive officer, said, "History was made on the first day of our new fiscal year when the cost to trade went to zero for most trades, resulting in a new world in discount brokerage where price no longer clouds the comparison for trades. Trading was very strong in the first quarter averaging 1 million trades per day  for the first time in our history  which helped offset a portion of the revenue impact from zero commissions. We had 38 days eclipsing 1 million trades in the first quarter, compared to 23 days in all of fiscal 2019. The increased trading volume, reflecting more frequent, smaller trades, was driven largely by an uptick in equity trading following our pricing changes, as well as market volatility, geopolitical headline news, and strong retail news heading into the holiday season. Trading is up roughly 40 percent January to-date, averaging 1.4 million trades per day.

Boyle continued, "New and existing clients rewarded us with increased business and satisfaction scores. With the move to zero commissions, the immediate, positive impact to organic growth by way of new accounts and assets is indicative of the strength of our client value proposition in an all else equal marketplace. In the retail channel, attrition slowed following our pricing changes but picked up again after the Schwab acquisition news. Outflows are in-line with the trends we observed at Scottrade in 2016, which normalized after the first two months following the deal announcement. On the institutional side of our business, new account activity and retention remained strong with only minor impacts to net new assets following the Schwab announcement and no meaningful changes in trends. Institutional net advocate and client experience scores remain strong as advisors continue to value our technology and service. Our National LINC conference next week presents us with a timely opportunity to engage with clients.

Boyle concluded, "Today, we were named the No. 1 overall broker in the StockBrokers.com 2020 Online Broker Review, with thinkorswim recognized for No. 1 desktop platform and No. 1 trader app. Delivering a best-in-class client experience has been our focus for some time  a badge of honor for our employees who have remained committed to our mission and purpose over what was a very eventful quarter. Now we look ahead at an opportunity to join forces with Schwab, which will pool our complementary resources and expertise to meet our commitment to self-directed investors and independent registered investment advisors. Until the deal closes, which we expect will happen in the second half of 2020, we will continue to operate as separate entities focused on growing and retaining client relationships, retaining key talent, and winning in the marketplace. Required filings are in process, and integration planning teams are being formed. The TD Ameritrade team will be headed by the same leader responsible for our successful integration of Scottrade. Otherwise, its business as usual. The competitive environment has intensified post-announcement, as expected, and we remain fully engaged in continuing to deliver a best-in-class client experience as we plan for the future.

Interim chief financial officer Jon Peterson commented, "We are pleased with our very strong first quarter results, which position us well to deliver profitable growth in fiscal 2020. The revenue impact of moving to zero on commissions was less severe than expected due to record trading. While there was another Federal Reserve interest rate cut, cash balances continued to grow, which partially offset declining net interest margins. We recognized some notable items in the quarter related to fluctuations in the yield curve, executive transition costs, and deal-related professional services spend which adversely impacted earnings per share by 6 cents.

Peterson concluded, "We have a long history of focusing on what we can control and delivering on our plans in the face of uncertainty. This quarter was no different, and we are confident we will continue to do so. We remain flexible, anticipating our priorities will continue to evolve. We have a regular review process in place to ensure we are managing expenses and delivering on our financial targets. Specific tactics may shift as we move through the year, but our goals remain unchanged.

$0 commission applies to online U.S. exchange-listed stocks, ETFs, and option trades. $0.65 per options contract fee applies to options trades, with no exercise or assignment fees. A $6.95 commission applies to online trades of over-the-counter (OTC) stocks which includes stocks not listed on a U.S. exchange.

Capital Management
The company paid $168 million in cash dividends its first fiscal quarter, or $0.31 per share.

The company has declared a $0.31 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on Feb. 19, 2020 to all holders of record of common stock as of Feb. 5, 2020.

In the December quarter, the company paid $143 million in cash to repurchase 3.7 million shares. Per terms of the acquisition agreement with Schwab, the company suspended its stock repurchase program, as is customary.

More information about TD Ameritrades upcoming corporate events is available via the companys Calendar which is located on the "Investor Relations" page of www.amtd.com.

Interested parties should visit or subscribe to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com for the most up-to-date information on corporate financial reports, press releases, SEC filings and events. The company also communicates this information via Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR. Website links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this release, although correct when published, may change in the future.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 12 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.4 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 1 million trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Safe Harbor
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements reflect only our current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, we need to introduce new products and services and update or enhance existing products and services to remain competitive. Inability to do so could have adverse effects on our business and results of operations. Other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to the pending acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Schwab, including, among others, the risk that expected revenue, expense and other synergies from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, the risk that the parties are unable to successfully implement their integration strategies, the possible failure of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions in the merger agreement in a timely manner or at all, including stockholder and regulatory approvals, and disruptions to the parties businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; economic, social and political conditions and other securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; client and counterparty credit risks; clearing function risks; systemic risk; aggressive competition; information system risks, network security risks; investment advisory services risks; merger and acquisition risks; external service provider risks; employee misconduct risks; LIBOR phase-out risks; new laws, rules, regulations and regulatory guidance affecting our business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation and regulatory uncertainties; and litigation, investigations and proceedings involving our business. We also are subject to other risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth under Item 1A.  Risk Factors of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019 and in other periodic reports of the Company filed with the SEC after that Form 10-K, as well as the risk that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

1 See attached reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Please see the Glossary of Terms, located in the "Investor relations section of www.amtd.com under the "Earnings heading for more information on how these metrics are calculated.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC ("TD Ameritrade Investment Management), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A) http://www.tdameritrade.com/forms/TDA4855.pdf

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
In millions, except per share amounts
(Unaudited)
   
  Quarter Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Revenues:  
Asset-based revenues:  
Bank deposit account fees  

$

454

 

$

437

$

428

 

Net interest revenue  

 

359

 

 

413

 

376

 

Investment product fees  

 

145

 

 

155

 

143

 

Total asset-based revenues  

 

958

 

 

1,005

 

947

 

Transaction-based revenues:  
Transaction fees and commissions  

 

305

 

 

502

 

537

 

Other revenues  

 

28

 

 

51

 

32

 

Net revenues  

 

1,291

 

 

1,558

 

1,516

 

Operating expenses:  
Employee compensation and benefits  

 

331

 

 

341

 

317

 

Clearing and execution costs  

 

50

 

 

48

 

49

 

Communications  

 

38

 

 

36

 

42

 

Occupancy and equipment costs  

 

65

 

 

67

 

68

 

Depreciation and amortization  

 

42

 

 

39

 

35

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets  

 

30

 

 

32

 

31

 

Professional services  

 

97

 

 

75

 

74

 

Advertising  

 

80

 

 

85

 

58

 

Other  

 

37

 

 

55

 

46

 

Total operating expenses  

 

770

 

 

778

 

720

 

Operating income  

 

521

 

 

780

 

796

 

Other expense (income):  
Interest on borrowings  

 

32

 

 

37

 

32

 

Other expense (income), net  

 

(2

)

 

2

 

(14

)

Total other expense, net  

 

30

 

 

39

 

18

 

Pre-tax income  

 

491

 

 

741

 

778

 

Provision for income taxes  

 

112

 

 

190

 

174

 

Net income  

$

379

 

$

551

$

604

 

Earnings per share - basic  

$

0.70

 

$

1.01

$

1.07

 

Earnings per share - diluted  

$

0.70

 

$

1.00

$

1.07

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  

 

541

 

 

547

 

562

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  

 

543

 

 

549

 

564

 

Dividends declared per share  

$

0.31

 

$

0.30

$

0.30

 

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
In millions
(Unaudited)
   
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019
Assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

2,551

$

2,852

Segregated cash and investments  

 

8,536

 

8,684

Broker/dealer receivables  

 

1,728

 

2,439

Client receivables, net  

 

21,187

 

20,618

Investments available-for-sale, at fair value  

 

1,636

 

1,668

Goodwill and intangible assets  

 

5,401

 

5,431

Other  

 

2,442

 

2,094

Total assets  

$

43,481

$

43,786

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:  
Liabilities:  
Broker/dealer payables  

$

2,482

$

3,308

Client payables  

 

27,351

 

27,067

Long-term debt  

 

3,555

 

3,594

Other  

 

1,346

 

1,117

Total liabilities  

 

34,734

 

35,086

Stockholders' equity  

 

8,747

 

8,700

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

43,481

$

43,786

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Key Metrics:  
Net new assets (in billions)  

$28.7

$22.0

$31.8

Net new asset growth rate (annualized)  

9%

7%

10%

Average client trades per day  

1,028,239

837,009

927,849

Profitability Metrics:  
Operating margin  

40.4%

50.1%

52.5%

Pre-tax margin  

38.0%

47.6%

51.3%

Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)  

17.4%

25.6%

29.5%

Net profit margin  

29.4%

35.4%

39.8%

EBITDA(1) as a percentage of net revenues  

46.1%

54.5%

57.8%

Liquidity Metrics:  
Interest on borrowings (in millions)  

$32

$37

$32

Interest coverage ratio (EBITDA(1)/interest on borrowings)  

18.6

22.9

27.4

Cash and cash equivalents (in billions)  

$2.6

$2.9

$5.1

Liquid assets (1) (in billions)  

$2.8

$2.9

$2.6

Transaction-Based Revenue Metrics:  
Total trades (in millions)  

64.8

53.2

57.5

Average commissions per trade  

$2.61

$7.04

$7.09

Trading days  

63.0

63.5

62.0

Order routing revenue (in millions)  

$135

$128

$129

Spread-Based Asset Metrics:  
Average bank deposit account balances (in billions)  

$115.9

$111.5

$114.3

Average interest-earning assets (in billions)  

35.9

35.3

30.0

Average spread-based balances (in billions)  

$151.8

$146.8

$144.3

 
Bank deposit account fee revenue (in millions)  

$454

$437

$428

Net interest revenue (in millions)  

359

413

376

Spread-based revenue (in millions)  

$813

$850

$804

 
Avg. annualized yield - bank deposit account fees  

1.53%

1.54%

1.47%

Avg. annualized yield - interest-earning assets  

3.91%

4.58%

4.90%

Net interest margin (NIM)  

2.10%

2.27%

2.18%

   
(1) See attached reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com for definitions of the above metrics.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Client Account and Client Asset Metrics:  
Funded accounts (beginning of period)  

11,971,000

11,876,000

11,514,000

Funded accounts (end of period)  

12,109,000

11,971,000

11,630,000

Percentage change during period  

1%

1%

1%

 
Client assets (beginning of period, in billions)  

$1,327.7

$1,306.6

$1,297.5

Client assets (end of period, in billions)  

$1,430.2

$1,327.7

$1,161.6

Percentage change during period  

8%

2%

(10%)

 
Net Interest Revenue:  
Segregated cash:  
Average balance (in billions)  

$8.5

$7.6

$2.9

Average annualized yield  

1.77%

2.10%

2.01%

Interest revenue (in millions)  

$39

$41

$15

 
Client margin balances:  
Average balance (in billions)  

$20.4

$20.4

$22.1

Average annualized yield  

4.37%

4.98%

5.10%

Interest revenue (in millions)  

$228

$259

$289

 
Securities borrowing/lending:  
Average securities borrowing balance (in billions)  

$1.8

$1.7

$0.6

Average securities lending balance (in billions)  

$2.7

$3.3

$2.7

Net interest revenue - securities borrowing/lending (in millions)  

$76

$91

$54

 
Other cash and interest-earning investments:  
Average balance (in billions)  

$5.2

$5.6

$4.4

Average annualized yield  

1.64%

1.88%

1.83%

Interest revenue - net (in millions)  

$22

$27

$20

 
Client credit balances:  
Average balance (in billions)  

$20.8

$19.6

$19.3

Average annualized cost  

0.11%

0.09%

0.04%

Interest expense (in millions)  

($6)

($5)

($2)

 
Average interest-earning assets (in billions)  

$35.9

$35.3

$30.0

Average annualized yield  

3.91%

4.58%

4.90%

Net interest revenue (in millions)  

$359

$413

$376

 
Investment Product Fee Revenue:  
Fee-based investment balances:  
Average balance (in billions)  

$179.5

$267.1

$263.6

Average annualized yield  

0.32%

0.23%

0.21%

Investment product fee revenue (in millions)  

$145

$155

$143

 
NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com for definitions of the above metrics.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts
(Unaudited)
 
 

Quarter Ended

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

Sept. 30, 2019

 

Dec. 31, 2018

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)  

Amount

 

Diluted EPS

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS

 
Net income and diluted EPS (GAAP)  

$

379

 

$

0.70

 

$

551

 

$

1.00

 

$

604

 

$

1.07

 

Non-GAAP adjustment:  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  

 

30

 

 

0.06

 

 

32

 

 

0.06

 

 

31

 

 

0.05

 

Income tax effect of above adjustment  

 

(8

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(8

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(8

)

 

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS  

$

401

 

$

0.74

 

$

575

 

$

1.05

 

$

627

 

$

1.11

 

 
 

Quarter Ended

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

Sept. 30, 2019

 

Dec. 31, 2018

 

$

 

% of Net Rev.

 

$

 

% of Net Rev.

 

$

 

 

% of Net Rev.

EBITDA (2)  
Net income (GAAP)  

$

379

 

 

29.4

%

$

551

 

 

35.4

%

$

604

 

 

39.8

%

Add:  
Depreciation and amortization  

 

42

 

 

3.3

%

 

39

 

 

2.5

%

 

35

 

 

2.3

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets  

 

30

 

 

2.3

%

 

32

 

 

2.1

%

 

31

 

 

2.0

%

Interest on borrowings  

 

32

 

 

2.5

%

 

37

 

 

2.4

%

 

32

 

 

2.1

%

Provision for income taxes  

 

112

 

 

8.7

%

 

190

 

 

12.2

%

 

174

 

 

11.5

%

EBITDA (non-GAAP)  

$

595

 

 

46.1

%

$

849

 

 

54.5

%

$

876

 

 

57.8

%

 
 

As of

 

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

Mar. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

2019

 

2018

Liquid Assets (3)  
Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)  

$

2,551

 

$

2,852

 

$

2,953

 

$

2,674

 

$

5,117

 

Less: Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents  

 

(2,257

)

 

(2,478

)

 

(2,004

)

 

(2,020

)

 

(4,247

)

Corporate cash and cash equivalents  

 

294

 

 

374

 

 

949

 

 

654

 

 

870

 

Corporate investments  

 

1,636

 

 

1,668

 

 

1,129

 

 

894

 

 

884

 

Excess regulatory net capital over management targets  

 

891

 

 

859

 

 

689

 

 

1,061

 

 

862

 

Liquid assets (non-GAAP)  

$

2,821

 

$

2,901

 

$

2,767

 

$

2,609

 

$

2,616

 

 
 
Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

(1)

  Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. We define non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted to remove the after-tax effect of: (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (2) acquisition-related expenses associated with the Company's business acquisitions. We consider non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS as important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our underlying business performance. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded as these costs are not representative of the costs of running the Companys on-going business. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS.
 

(2)

  EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We consider EBITDA to be an important measure of our financial performance and of our ability to generate cash flows to service debt, fund capital expenditures and fund other corporate investing and financing activities. EBITDA is used as the denominator in the consolidated leverage ratio calculation for covenant purposes under our senior revolving credit facility. EBITDA eliminates the non-cash effect of tangible asset depreciation and amortization and intangible asset amortization. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP pre-tax income, net income and cash flows from operating activities.
 

(3)

  Liquid assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. Liquid assets represents available capital, including any capital from our regulated subsidiaries in excess of established management operational targets. We include the excess capital of our regulated subsidiaries in the calculation of liquid assets, rather than simply including regulated subsidiaries' cash and cash equivalents, because capital requirements may limit the amount of cash available for dividend from the regulated subsidiaries to the parent company. Excess capital, as defined below, is generally available for dividend from the regulated subsidiaries to the parent company. Liquid assets should be considered as a supplemental measure of liquidity, rather than as a substitute for GAAP cash and cash equivalents.
 
  Liquid assets may be utilized for general corporate purposes and is defined as the sum of (1) corporate cash and cash equivalents, (2) corporate investments, less securities sold under agreements to repurchase and (3) our regulated subsidiaries' net capital in excess of minimum operational targets established by management. Corporate cash and cash equivalents includes cash and cash equivalents from our investment advisory subsidiaries. Liquid assets is based on more conservative measures of net capital than regulatory requirements because we generally manage to higher levels of net capital at our regulated subsidiaries than the regulatory thresholds require.

 

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.08.2019TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

16.01.20Charles Schwab Earnings Miss But This Key Metric Signals Gain In New Zero-Fee Era
30.12.19TD Ameritrade Doesn’t Deny Potential Inclusion of XRP Into Service
13.01.20How Would Zero Trading Commissions Impact TD Ameritrade Revenues In 2020?
17.01.20Earnings Preview: What To Expect From TD Ameritrade On Tuesday
10.01.20Will TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
14.01.20TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
20.01.20Why TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Werbung

Inside

752-Regel & 173-Regel: Wie aus 20 mehr als 15.000 werden
Der Fear & Greed Index - einfach erklärt
Die Politik eines starken Dollars geht zu Ende
Vontobel: Fünf-in-Eins - das neue Vontobel Krypto Portfolio
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf EZB-Sitzung
Hella fährt Verluste ein
SOCIETE GENERALE: Airbus: Chance von 10 Prozent
Beiersdorf  Vorsichtige Zuversicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Klimaschutz verschärft Deutschlands Mietpreisboom
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in ihrer Wohnung los
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
Das Geld nähert sich dem Thema Nachhaltigkeit langsam an

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Luftloch: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
Wirecard-Aktie: Leerverkaufsquote auf Rekordhoch - das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX-Anleger wegen China-Virus unruhig - Fluggesellschaften auf Talfahrt
Varta-Aktie nach Absturz ein Kauf? Warburg winkt ab und sieht weitere starke Verluste
Gold im Aufwind: Warum die DZ Bank ihr Preisziel für das gelbe Edelmetall erhöht hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX wenig bewegt -- Pandemie-Sorgen drücken US-Börsen -- Heidelberger Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- HUGO BOSS überrascht beim Umsatz -- Wacker Neuson, HelloFresh, zooplus, Tesla im Fokus

ZEW-Index stärker als erwartet. adidas will 2020 mehr als 50 Prozent recycelten Polyester verwenden. IfW: Handelsabkommen USA-China schadet der EU maßgeblich. Höhere Ticketpreise stimmen easyJet zuversichtlicher. METRO-Großaktionäre stocken Beteiligung auf. UBS senkt Renditeziel für 2020 bis 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX wenig bewegt -- Pandemie-Sorgen drücken US-Börsen -- Heidelberger Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- HUGO BOSS überrascht beim Umsatz -- Wacker Neuson, HelloFresh, zooplus, Tesla im Fokus
Immobilien
21:29 Uhr
Stary Browar - Sieht so das Shopping-Center der Zukunft aus?
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
Aktie unter Druck: Boeing rechnet mit 737-Max-Flugverbot bis Sommer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
XiaomiA2JNY1
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BASFBASF11