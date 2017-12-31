TD Ameritrade Reports Growth in Mid-Year Mobile Trading Activity

TD Ameritrade1 reports significant growth in mobile trading
activity so far this year, with record-breaking trades placed on mobile
devices and record daily average users on its mobile apps. TD Ameritrade
took a look back at mobile growth over the last six months, comparing
client usage to the same period during the prior year.
As equity markets entered correction territory at the start of the year,
TD Ameritrade experienced record-breaking trade volume across its
trading platforms, including mobile. With retail investors reacting to
the market selloff in February, TD Ameritrade recorded an average of
503,000 users per day on its mobile apps and a record 229,000 mobile
daily average revenue trades (DARTs) during the month of February.
Despite elevated volatility in the following months, TD Ameritrade
clients continued to increase their net exposure to the markets with
mobile making up 26 percent of average client trades per day in May.
TD Ameritrades mobile averages for the six-month period ended June 30,
2018 include:
-
An average of 210,000 mobile trades per day
-
24 percent of average client trades per day were mobile
-
An average of 7,300 new users per day
-
An average of 840,080 unique weekly logins
"Since the start of the Scottrade integration, we have seen an enormous
increase in the adoption of our platforms and applications, including
mobile, said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading and
Education for TD Ameritrade. "Before February 2018, approximately 16
percent of Scottrade DARTs were through mobile. Today, 26 percent of
DARTs from those clients who migrated over are through mobile far
exceeding our expectations.
Over the last year, TD Ameritrades average mobile trades per day
increased by 86 percent and unique mobile monthly users grew by 72
percent. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, mobile made up 26 percent
of DARTs, compared to 23 percent for the same period the year prior.
TD Ameritrades year-over-year mobile growth, comparing the six-month
periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, is:
-
An average of 210,000 mobile trades per day in 2018, up from an
average of 113,000 mobile trades per day in 2017
-
An average of 1,355,000 unique mobile monthly users in 2018, up from
an average of 789,000 unique mobile monthly users in 2017
"Based on the growth weve seen over the last six months, its evident
that mobile trading has become more pervasive, said Quirk. "By
developing products and services that give investors greater access to
the markets, we anticipate the rate at which our clients adopt mobile
will continue to surpass our expectations.
