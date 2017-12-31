TD Ameritrade Reports Strong Results in Third Quarter

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) has released results
for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Earnings increased sequentially
due to significant expense reductions. The Company gathered $20 billion
in net new client assets for the quarter and reported client trading
activity of approximately 784,000 client trades per day, on average.
Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, include the
following:(2)
-
Net new client assets of approximately $20 billion, down 10 percent
year over year, annualized growth rate of 7 percent
-
Average client trades per day of approximately 784,000, up 54 percent
year over year
-
Net revenues of $1.4 billion, 62 percent of which were asset-based
-
Client assets of approximately $1.2 trillion, up 39 percent year over
year
-
$0.79 in GAAP earnings per diluted share, up 80 percent year over
year, on net income of $451 million
-
$0.89 in Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1), up 85
percent year over year
-
Pre-tax GAAP income of $603 million, or 44 percent of net revenues
-
Interest rate-sensitive assets(3) of $149 billion, up 24
percent year over year
"Thanks to outstanding operational and business performance, we
delivered strong profitability in the quarter, said Tim Hockey, TD
Ameritrade president and chief executive officer. "Were on a mission to
leverage our size, scale and know-how to make investing simpler and more
personal than ever before. We rounded out our advice continuum in the
third quarter with the launch of Personalized Portfolios(4)
a compelling 'digital-plus-human' guidance experience. Additionally, our
advanced technology efforts, such as Apple Business Chat, are gaining
traction with clients and we will continue to expand the ways in which
our clients can interact with us online. TD Ameritrade is leveraging
technology and people to break down barriers, bringing greater ease and
accessibility to investing. Its about what we offer, and how
we offer it.
"It was an excellent quarter as substantial expense reductions drove
record net income and EPS. Investor engagement was robust, with strong
client net buying, said Steve Boyle, executive vice president and chief
financial officer. "At the same time, were clearly seeing the expected
benefits of our Scottrade acquisition. In fact, we achieved many cost
savings sooner than expected, with approximately $212 million in
synergies realized through June. The strength of these results more than
offset a slight decline in trading revenue compared to the prior record
quarter.
Capital Management
The Company paid $119 million,
or $0.21 per share, in cash dividends in its third fiscal quarter.
The Company has declared a $0.21 per share quarterly cash dividend,
payable on August 21, 2018 to all holders of record of common stock as
of August 7, 2018.
As of July 23, 2018, the Company has 26 million shares remaining for
share repurchases under its stock repurchase program.
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together,
we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one
client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn
more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
|
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction-based revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions and transaction fees
|
|
$
|
490
|
|
$
|
556
|
|
$
|
335
|
|
$
|
1,487
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
Asset-based revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank deposit account fees
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
800
|
Net interest revenue
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
480
|
Investment product fees
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
309
|
Total asset-based revenues
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
1,589
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
50
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
4,054
|
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
677
|
Clearing and execution costs
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
111
|
Communications
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
98
|
Occupancy and equipment costs
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
133
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
74
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
57
|
Professional services
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
178
|
Advertising
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
195
|
Other
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
65
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
48
|
Loss on sale of investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes(1)
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
451
|
|
$
|
271
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
$
|
1,019
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
528
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The provision for income taxes was lower for the nine months ended
June 30, 2018, primarily due to the realization of approximately $78
million of after-tax benefits recognized during the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. These after-tax benefits were primarily attributable
to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for which we recorded a
provisional estimate for the remeasurement of our deferred income tax
balances.
|
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
In millions
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,343
|
|
$
|
1,472
|
|
Segregated cash and investments
|
|
|
4,609
|
|
|
10,446
|
|
Broker/dealer receivables
|
|
|
1,572
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
Client receivables, net
|
|
|
22,306
|
|
|
17,151
|
|
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
746
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
5,561
|
|
|
5,683
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
37,511
|
|
$
|
38,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broker/dealer payables
|
|
$
|
3,516
|
|
$
|
2,504
|
|
Client payables
|
|
|
22,554
|
|
|
25,107
|
|
Long-term debt and other borrowings
|
|
|
2,553
|
|
|
2,652
|
|
Other
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
29,575
|
|
|
31,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
7,936
|
|
|
7,247
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
37,511
|
|
$
|
38,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets include provisional
estimates related to property acquired and liabilities assumed in the
Scottrade acquisition. These provisional estimates may be prospectively
adjusted in the event new information becomes available regarding facts
and circumstances which existed at the date of acquisition.
|
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
|
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Key Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new assets (in billions)
|
|
$19.8
|
|
$22.2
|
|
$22.0
|
|
$68.4
|
|
$60.2
|
Net new asset growth rate (annualized)
|
|
7%
|
|
8%
|
|
10%
|
|
8%
|
|
10%
|
Average client trades per day
|
|
783,665
|
|
943,058
|
|
510,358
|
|
816,445
|
|
504,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
45.7%
|
|
28.0%
|
|
42.3%
|
|
33.6%
|
|
41.0%
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
43.6%
|
|
26.3%
|
|
40.1%
|
|
31.5%
|
|
39.2%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
|
|
23.3%
|
|
14.4%
|
|
17.2%
|
|
18.0%
|
|
16.8%
|
Net profit margin
|
|
32.6%
|
|
19.2%
|
|
24.8%
|
|
25.1%
|
|
24.5%
|
EBITDA(1) as a percentage of net revenues
|
|
50.7%
|
|
33.1%
|
|
46.9%
|
|
38.6%
|
|
45.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on borrowings (in millions)
|
|
$28
|
|
$24
|
|
$20
|
|
$72
|
|
$48
|
Interest coverage ratio (EBITDA(1)/interest on borrowings)
|
|
25.0
|
|
19.5
|
|
21.9
|
|
21.7
|
|
25.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents (in billions)
|
|
$1.3
|
|
$1.4
|
|
$2.9
|
|
$1.3
|
|
$2.9
|
Liquid assets(1)(2) (in billions)
|
|
$0.9
|
|
$0.8
|
|
$2.7
|
|
$0.9
|
|
$2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction-Based Revenue Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total trades (in millions)
|
|
50.2
|
|
57.5
|
|
32.2
|
|
153.1
|
|
94.6
|
Average commissions per trade(3)
|
|
$7.40
|
|
$7.50
|
|
$7.83
|
|
$7.48
|
|
$8.55
|
Trading days
|
|
64.0
|
|
61.0
|
|
63.0
|
|
187.5
|
|
187.5
|
Order routing revenue (in millions)
|
|
$119
|
|
$125
|
|
$83
|
|
$341
|
|
$245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spread-Based Asset Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average bank deposit account balances (in billions)
|
|
$116.3
|
|
$118.3
|
|
$92.3
|
|
$117.9
|
|
$93.5
|
Average interest-earning assets (in billions)
|
|
30.3
|
|
32.0
|
|
25.5
|
|
31.3
|
|
24.9
|
Average spread-based balances (in billions)
|
|
$146.6
|
|
$150.3
|
|
$117.8
|
|
$149.2
|
|
$118.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank deposit account fee revenue (in millions)
|
|
$387
|
|
$381
|
|
$286
|
|
$1,149
|
|
$800
|
Net interest revenue (in millions)
|
|
332
|
|
308
|
|
175
|
|
916
|
|
480
|
Spread-based revenue (in millions)
|
|
$719
|
|
$689
|
|
$461
|
|
$2,065
|
|
$1,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. annualized yield - bank deposit account fees
|
|
1.32%
|
|
1.29%
|
|
1.23%
|
|
1.28%
|
|
1.13%
|
Avg. annualized yield - interest-earning assets
|
|
4.34%
|
|
3.86%
|
|
2.71%
|
|
3.86%
|
|
2.55%
|
Net interest margin (NIM)
|
|
1.94%
|
|
1.83%
|
|
1.55%
|
|
1.83%
|
|
1.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee-Based Investment Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market mutual fund fees:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$4.1
|
|
$4.0
|
|
$3.6
|
|
$4.0
|
|
$3.6
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
0.41%
|
|
0.42%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.42%
|
|
0.42%
|
Fee revenue (in millions)
|
|
$4
|
|
$4
|
|
$4
|
|
$12
|
|
$12
|
Market fee-based investment balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$252.7
|
|
$247.7
|
|
$186.1
|
|
$242.1
|
|
$176.6
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
0.21%
|
|
0.22%
|
|
0.23%
|
|
0.22%
|
|
0.22%
|
Fee revenue (in millions)
|
|
$136
|
|
$137
|
|
$108
|
|
$402
|
|
$297
|
Average fee-based investment balances (in billions)
|
|
$256.8
|
|
$251.7
|
|
$189.7
|
|
$246.1
|
|
$180.2
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
0.22%
|
|
0.22%
|
|
0.23%
|
|
0.22%
|
|
0.23%
|
Investment product fee revenue (in millions)
|
|
$140
|
|
$141
|
|
$112
|
|
$414
|
|
$309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See attached reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures.
(2) In June 2018, the presentation of the liquid assets
metric was revised in order to provide a consolidated view of our
liquidity, which management may utilize, as necessary, to meet corporate
cash flow needs, fund potential operational contingencies and to support
our business strategies. The prior period, which provided a view of our
liquidity net of operational contingencies and other obligations, has
been updated to conform to the current presentation.
(3) Effective in September 2017, the average commissions per
trade metric was revised to exclude order routing revenue. Prior periods
have been updated to conform to the current presentation.
NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com
for definitions of the above metrics.
|
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
|
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Client Account and Client Asset Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funded accounts (beginning of period)
|
|
11,266,000
|
|
11,129,000
|
|
7,189,000
|
|
11,004,000
|
|
6,950,000
|
Funded accounts (end of period)
|
|
11,399,000
|
|
11,266,000
|
|
7,279,000
|
|
11,399,000
|
|
7,279,000
|
Percentage change during period
|
|
1%
|
|
1%
|
|
1%
|
|
4%
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client assets (beginning of period, in billions)
|
|
$1,185.7
|
|
$1,178.8
|
|
$846.7
|
|
$1,118.5
|
|
$773.8
|
Client assets (end of period, in billions)
|
|
$1,229.6
|
|
$1,185.7
|
|
$882.4
|
|
$1,229.6
|
|
$882.4
|
Percentage change during period
|
|
4%
|
|
1%
|
|
4%
|
|
10%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segregated cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$5.6
|
|
$8.7
|
|
$8.0
|
|
$8.1
|
|
$8.5
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
1.61%
|
|
1.31%
|
|
0.67%
|
|
1.29%
|
|
0.47%
|
Interest revenue (in millions)
|
|
$23
|
|
$28
|
|
$14
|
|
$79
|
|
$30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client margin balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$20.6
|
|
$19.1
|
|
$12.6
|
|
$19.1
|
|
$12.1
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
4.69%
|
|
4.45%
|
|
3.81%
|
|
4.47%
|
|
3.68%
|
Interest revenue (in millions)
|
|
$244
|
|
$213
|
|
$121
|
|
$648
|
|
$338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities borrowing/lending:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average securities borrowing balance (in billions)
|
|
$0.8
|
|
$0.9
|
|
$1.0
|
|
$0.9
|
|
$1.0
|
Average securities lending balance (in billions)
|
|
$3.1
|
|
$2.8
|
|
$2.1
|
|
$2.9
|
|
$1.9
|
Net interest revenue - securities borrowing/lending (in millions)
|
|
$55
|
|
$61
|
|
$34
|
|
$168
|
|
$99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other cash and interest-earning investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$3.3
|
|
$3.3
|
|
$3.9
|
|
$3.2
|
|
$3.3
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
1.49%
|
|
1.03%
|
|
0.67%
|
|
1.12%
|
|
0.56%
|
Interest revenue - net (in millions)
|
|
$12
|
|
$8
|
|
$6
|
|
$27
|
|
$14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client credit balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balance (in billions)
|
|
$19.6
|
|
$21.5
|
|
$15.9
|
|
$20.8
|
|
$16.0
|
Average annualized cost
|
|
0.04%
|
|
0.04%
|
|
0.01%
|
|
0.03%
|
|
0.01%
|
Interest expense (in millions)
|
|
($2)
|
|
($2)
|
|
($0)
|
|
($6)
|
|
($1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest-earning assets (in billions)
|
|
$30.3
|
|
$32.0
|
|
$25.5
|
|
$31.3
|
|
$24.9
|
Average annualized yield
|
|
4.34%
|
|
3.86%
|
|
2.71%
|
|
3.86%
|
|
2.55%
|
Net interest revenue (in millions)
|
|
$332
|
|
$308
|
|
$175
|
|
$916
|
|
$480
|
|
|
NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com
for definitions of the above metrics.
|
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted
EPS (1)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income and diluted EPS - GAAP
|
|
$
|
451
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
271
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
1,019
|
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Income tax effect of above adjustments
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
$
|
414
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
1,377
|
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
713
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
$
|
|
% of Net Rev.
|
|
$
|
|
% of Net Rev.
|
|
$
|
|
% of Net Rev.
|
|
$
|
|
% of Net Rev.
|
|
$
|
|
% of Net Rev.
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - GAAP
|
|
$
|
451
|
|
|
|
32.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
271
|
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
|
24.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
|
24.5
|
%
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
EBITDA - non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
700
|
|
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
468
|
|
|
|
33.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,563
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,235
|
|
|
|
45.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid Assets (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents - GAAP
|
|
$
|
1,343
|
|
|
$
|
1,373
|
|
|
$
|
1,644
|
|
|
$
|
1,472
|
|
|
$
|
2,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,044
|
)
|
|
|
(1,013
|
)
|
|
|
(844
|
)
|
|
|
(1,174
|
)
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
1,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate investments
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess regulatory net capital over management targets
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid assets - non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
853
|
|
|
$
|
771
|
|
|
$
|
885
|
|
|
$
|
1,058
|
|
|
$
|
2,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS)
are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. We
define non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted to remove the
after-tax effect of amortization of acquired intangible assets and
acquisition-related expenses. We consider non-GAAP net income and
non-GAAP diluted EPS as important measures of our financial
performance because they exclude certain items that may not be
indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and
may be useful in evaluating the operating performance of the
business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in
the current period to those in prior and future periods.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because
management does not believe it is indicative of our underlying
business performance. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded as
these costs are not representative of the costs of running the
Companys on-going business. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP
diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a
substitute for, GAAP net income and diluted EPS.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined
by SEC Regulation G. We consider EBITDA to be an important measure
of our financial performance and of our ability to generate cash
flows to service debt, fund capital expenditures and fund other
corporate investing and financing activities. EBITDA is used as the
denominator in the consolidated leverage ratio calculation for
covenant purposes under our senior revolving credit facility. EBITDA
eliminates the non-cash effect of tangible asset depreciation and
amortization and intangible asset amortization. EBITDA should be
considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP
pre-tax income, net income and cash flows from operating activities.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Liquid assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined
by SEC Regulation G. We consider liquid assets to be an important
measure of our liquidity, including our ability to meet corporate
cash flow needs, fund potential operational contingencies and
support our business strategies. Liquid assets represents available
capital, including any capital from our regulated subsidiaries in
excess of established management operational targets. We include the
excess capital of our regulated subsidiaries in the calculation of
liquid assets, rather than simply including regulated subsidiaries'
cash and cash equivalents, because capital requirements may limit
the amount of cash available for dividend from the regulated
subsidiaries to the parent company. Excess capital, as defined
below, is generally available for dividend from the regulated
subsidiaries to the parent company. Liquid assets should be
considered as a supplemental measure of liquidity, rather than as a
substitute for GAAP cash and cash equivalents.
|
|
|
|
|
|
We define liquid assets as the sum of (a) corporate cash and cash
equivalents, (b) corporate investments, less securities sold under
agreements to repurchase, and (c) our regulated subsidiaries' net
capital in excess of minimum operational targets established by
management. Corporate cash and cash equivalents includes cash and
cash equivalents from our investment advisory subsidiaries. Liquid
assets is based on more conservative measures of net capital than
regulatory requirements because we generally manage to higher levels
of net capital at our regulated subsidiaries than the regulatory
thresholds require. Please see footnote (2) within the selected
operating data metrics regarding the change in presentation from
prior periods.
