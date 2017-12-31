TD Ameritrade Sees Record Demand for Investor Education

Three quarters (76%) of investors say the more educated they are about
investing, the better they can manage their money, according to a new
Financial Literacy Survey conducted for TD Ameritrade Holding
Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD). That number rises to 80 percent for
Millennials.
According to the survey, six in ten people (60%) said they wished they
learned about money earlier in life. And 72 percent believe if investing
was taught in school, Americans would be better about saving and
investing properly. However, few people learned about the stock market
and investing in school. A startling nine percent said they took a
course in high school and seven percent in college. Of those who took a
financial course in school, just half (51%) said their college course
was effective and fewer than a third (28%) said the same for their high
school course.
"There is a gap in the system when it comes to financial literacy and
its our role as a provider of financial education to fill that gap,
said Lee McAdoo, managing director of Investor Education for TD
Ameritrade, Inc.1 ("TD Ameritrade). "The recent volatility
in the financial markets created a new level of stress for many
investors. Times like these are a good reminder of why financial
education is important in helping investors stay confident as they look
to reevaluate their portfolios and make investment decisions.
According to the Financial Literacy Survey, 45 percent of respondents
wish they had more time to learn about investing. But, despite the
acknowledgement that education is important, just 36 percent spend their
spare time learning about investing. That compares to 48 percent who use
their spare time to learn about cooking and 44 percent who use their
time to learn about travel. The good news? More than half (55 percent)
of those who do focus on learning more about investing report that they
spend more time now than they did five years ago.
At TD Ameritrade, clients have turned to education even more since the
start of the year. In January, TD Ameritrades online education content
usage was up 63 percent year over year. And investors continued to
engage throughout the market swings the first few weeks of February. In
fact, the TD
Ameritrade Network at times saw five times the viewers of an average
day.2
"Financial acumen is a powerful thing. The more knowledgeable investors
are about the markets and investing, the more confident and empowered
they are to manage their financial futures, said McAdoo. "But, we are
all crunched for time and there is so much information its hard to know
where to start. Thats why weve rebuilt our entire education offering
to distill down what matters, remove the jargon and make it even easier
to access.
Clients can access TD Ameritrades complete education center once logged
in via tdameritrade.com,
thinkorswim,
or TD Ameritrade mobile. A significant amount of education content is
also available to the public via https://www.tdameritrade.com/education.page
and by connecting with TD Ameritrade on YouTube,
Amazon
Echo Show, Facebook
Messenger and Twitter
Direct Message. Investors are also encouraged to check out the TD Ameritrade
Network, broadcasting all-day live programming that helps them hone
their market and investing knowledge.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 700,000 trades per
day for our clients, nearly a quarter of which come from mobile devices.
We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are
leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client
care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by
visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
About the Survey
An online survey of 1,001 Americans age 18+
with $10,000+ investible assets was conducted September 2017 by True
North Market Insights on behalf of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD
Ameritrade and True North are separate and unaffiliated firms and are
not responsible for each others services or policies.
