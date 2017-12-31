TD Ameritrade Sees Record Demand for Investor Education

Three quarters (76%) of investors say the more educated they are about investing, the better they can manage their money, according to a new Financial Literacy Survey conducted for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD). That number rises to 80 percent for Millennials.

According to the survey, six in ten people (60%) said they wished they learned about money earlier in life. And 72 percent believe if investing was taught in school, Americans would be better about saving and investing properly. However, few people learned about the stock market and investing in school. A startling nine percent said they took a course in high school and seven percent in college. Of those who took a financial course in school, just half (51%) said their college course was effective and fewer than a third (28%) said the same for their high school course.

"There is a gap in the system when it comes to financial literacy and its our role as a provider of financial education to fill that gap, said Lee McAdoo, managing director of Investor Education for TD Ameritrade, Inc.1 ("TD Ameritrade). "The recent volatility in the financial markets created a new level of stress for many investors. Times like these are a good reminder of why financial education is important in helping investors stay confident as they look to reevaluate their portfolios and make investment decisions.

According to the Financial Literacy Survey, 45 percent of respondents wish they had more time to learn about investing. But, despite the acknowledgement that education is important, just 36 percent spend their spare time learning about investing. That compares to 48 percent who use their spare time to learn about cooking and 44 percent who use their time to learn about travel. The good news? More than half (55 percent) of those who do focus on learning more about investing report that they spend more time now than they did five years ago.

At TD Ameritrade, clients have turned to education even more since the start of the year. In January, TD Ameritrades online education content usage was up 63 percent year over year. And investors continued to engage throughout the market swings the first few weeks of February. In fact, the TD Ameritrade Network at times saw five times the viewers of an average day.2

"Financial acumen is a powerful thing. The more knowledgeable investors are about the markets and investing, the more confident and empowered they are to manage their financial futures, said McAdoo. "But, we are all crunched for time and there is so much information its hard to know where to start. Thats why weve rebuilt our entire education offering to distill down what matters, remove the jargon and make it even easier to access.

Clients can access TD Ameritrades complete education center once logged in via tdameritrade.com, thinkorswim, or TD Ameritrade mobile. A significant amount of education content is also available to the public via https://www.tdameritrade.com/education.page and by connecting with TD Ameritrade on YouTube, Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Message. Investors are also encouraged to check out the TD Ameritrade Network, broadcasting all-day live programming that helps them hone their market and investing knowledge.

