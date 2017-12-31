22.02.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

TD Ameritrade Sees Record Demand for Investor Education

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Three quarters (76%) of investors say the more educated they are about investing, the better they can manage their money, according to a new Financial Literacy Survey conducted for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD). That number rises to 80 percent for Millennials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005274/en/

According to the survey, six in ten people (60%) said they wished they learned about money earlier in life. And 72 percent believe if investing was taught in school, Americans would be better about saving and investing properly. However, few people learned about the stock market and investing in school. A startling nine percent said they took a course in high school and seven percent in college. Of those who took a financial course in school, just half (51%) said their college course was effective and fewer than a third (28%) said the same for their high school course.

"There is a gap in the system when it comes to financial literacy and its our role as a provider of financial education to fill that gap, said Lee McAdoo, managing director of Investor Education for TD Ameritrade, Inc.1 ("TD Ameritrade). "The recent volatility in the financial markets created a new level of stress for many investors. Times like these are a good reminder of why financial education is important in helping investors stay confident as they look to reevaluate their portfolios and make investment decisions.

According to the Financial Literacy Survey, 45 percent of respondents wish they had more time to learn about investing. But, despite the acknowledgement that education is important, just 36 percent spend their spare time learning about investing. That compares to 48 percent who use their spare time to learn about cooking and 44 percent who use their time to learn about travel. The good news? More than half (55 percent) of those who do focus on learning more about investing report that they spend more time now than they did five years ago.

At TD Ameritrade, clients have turned to education even more since the start of the year. In January, TD Ameritrades online education content usage was up 63 percent year over year. And investors continued to engage throughout the market swings the first few weeks of February. In fact, the TD Ameritrade Network at times saw five times the viewers of an average day.2

"Financial acumen is a powerful thing. The more knowledgeable investors are about the markets and investing, the more confident and empowered they are to manage their financial futures, said McAdoo. "But, we are all crunched for time and there is so much information its hard to know where to start. Thats why weve rebuilt our entire education offering to distill down what matters, remove the jargon and make it even easier to access.

Clients can access TD Ameritrades complete education center once logged in via tdameritrade.com, thinkorswim, or TD Ameritrade mobile. A significant amount of education content is also available to the public via https://www.tdameritrade.com/education.page and by connecting with TD Ameritrade on YouTube, Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Message. Investors are also encouraged to check out the TD Ameritrade Network, broadcasting all-day live programming that helps them hone their market and investing knowledge.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 700,000 trades per day for our clients, nearly a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

About the Survey
An online survey of 1,001 Americans age 18+ with $10,000+ investible assets was conducted September 2017 by True North Market Insights on behalf of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade and True North are separate and unaffiliated firms and are not responsible for each others services or policies.

1TD Ameritrade, Inc. ("TD Ameritrade) is a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

2The TD Ameritrade Network is produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and affiliate of the broker-dealer, investment advisor, and other regulated financial businesses of the Company. The Media Co. is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)/SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.02.18
Consumer discretionary has been attractive: TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
14.02.18
Consumer discretionary has been attractive: TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
14.02.18
Consumer discretionary has been attractive: TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
24.01.18
Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO (CNBC)
24.01.18
Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO (CNBC)
24.01.18
Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO (CNBC)
23.01.18
Netflix, TD Ameritrade Holding, Adobe Systems, ResMed Inc - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)
23.01.18
Netflix, TD Ameritrade Holding, Adobe Systems, ResMed Inc - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point
28.10.2015TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Der Krypto-Hype hielt 2017 Anleger in Atem. Dass Gold ebenfalls kräftig zulegte, bemerkten nur wenige Anleger. Wie Kryptos und Gold zusammenhängen und welche Chancen sich 2018 ergeben, erfahren Sie am Donnerstag.
Jetzt anmelden zum Online-Seminar

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

23.01.18Netflix. TD Ameritrade Holding. Adobe Systems. ResMed Inc - AFTER HOURS
23.01.18Netflix. TD Ameritrade Holding. Adobe Systems. ResMed Inc - AFTER HOURS
24.01.18Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO
24.01.18Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO
24.01.18Bitcoin and pot help fuel 'frenetic activity' in retail investing: TD Ameritrade CEO
22.01.18Market Extra: As stock market rockets to records. TD Ameritrade to roll out round-the-clock trade
22.01.18Market Extra: As stock market rockets to records. TD Ameritrade to roll out round-the-clock trade
22.01.18TD Ameritrade expands after-hour trading round the clock
22.01.18The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade
22.01.18The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Anzeige

Inside

China ist zurück
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Der Abwärtstrend könnte sich fortsetzen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Stahlgeschäft beflügelt: Thyssen steigert Gewinn um 52 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Alle Augen sind auf die Telekom-Zahlen gerichtet
Turbulente Phase an den Weltbörsen: Wie hat das Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital reagiert?
ING Markets: DAX - Die Vorsicht macht sich bezahlt
DZ BANK  DAX: Trendlose Bewegung sucht nach Auflösung
HSBC: MediGene (Daily) - Aufwärtsgap unterstreicht Ambitionen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Bitcoin ist noch schlechter als sein Ruf
Was eine Diesel-Nachrüstung kosten würde
Neuem EU-Haushalt fehlen durch Brexit Milliarden
Diese Gebühren sind verboten  und trotzdem alltäglich
Kunststoffhersteller Covestro glänzt mit Rekordbilanz

News von

Allianz-Aktie mit viel Potenzial - Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
DAX: Vorerst kein Befreiungsschlag
Glänzende Aussichten: Vier Gold-Aktien mit viel Luft nach oben
Dax im Rückwärtsgang: Zinssorgen belasten - Telekom-Aktie knickt ein
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Große Konzerne zahlen unfassbare Luxusgehälter, wenn man diese Qualifikation hat
Wert so hoch wie kurz vor der Finanzkrise: Extremsignal deutet auf kräftigen Kursrutsch hin
Mit dieser Strategie will Amazon eine Milliardenbranche komplett für sich gewinnen
Bitcoin-Millionäre haben einen Weg gefunden, wie man die Kryptowährung zu Geld macht, ohne einen einzigen Bitcoin zu verkaufen
Auto-Experte hat eine brutale Theorie darüber, was in der deutschen Autobranche in den vergangenen 20 Jahren falsch gelaufen ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Telekom mit Gewinnanstieg -- ifo-Geschäftsklima stärker eingetrübt als erwartet -- Fed signalisiert weitere Leitzinsanhebungen -- Henkel, Ströer im Fokus

Infineon-Chef bestätigt die Prognose. Deutsche-Bank-Chef rüstet sich bei Brexit für das Schlimmste. Henkel wächst dank Klebestoffen und Zukäufen. ADVA mit Umsatzrückgang und Verlust. Gerresheimer will operativen Gewinn stabil halten. AXA erhöht dank US-Geschäft Gewinn. Prosieben mit durchwachsenem Schlussquartal. Fielmann: Hohe Steuerquote schmälert Nachsteuergewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Regionen mit guten Gehältern
In diesen Städten sind Arbeitnehmer am zufriedensten
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:47 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Telekom mit Gewinnanstieg -- ifo-Geschäftsklima stärker eingetrübt als erwartet -- Fed signalisiert weitere Leitzinsanhebungen -- Henkel, Ströer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:32 Uhr
Henkel-Aktie legt zu: Umsatz erstmals über 20 Milliarden Euro
Sonstiges
14:30 Uhr
Bitcoin-Transaktionen so günstig wie seit einem Jahr nicht mehr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Baumot Group AGA2DAM1
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Allianz840400
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Siemens AG723610