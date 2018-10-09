TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) will hold its September
Quarter conference call to take questions from analysts on Tuesday,
October 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT).
Financial results will be announced via a post-market press release on
Monday, October 22, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to
take questions from analysts the following morning.
Conference Call Details:
-
Participants may access the October 23, 2018 conference call by
dialing 866-393-4306.
-
A replay of the phone call will be available by dialing 855-859-2056
and entering the Conference ID 5309288 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT
(10:30 a.m. CDT) on October 23, 2018. The replay will be available
until 11:59 p.m. EDT (10:59 p.m. CDT) on October 30, 2018.
-
A transcript of the call will be available on the Companys corporate
web site, www.amtd.com,
via the "Financial
Reports page beginning Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
In an effort to provide conference call participants with more time to
review its financial results, the Company will issue its quarterly
earnings press release after the close of the U.S. financial markets on
Monday, October 22, 2018. It will post the press release and related
content to the "Financial
Reports page of www.amtd.com under
the header "Fourth Quarter 2018. Conference call participants are
encouraged to reference these materials prior to the call.
More information about TD Ameritrades upcoming corporate events and
management speaking engagements, such as quarterly earnings conference
calls, is available on the Companys Corporate
Event Calendar. Look for the link "Where are we? on the "Investor
Relations page of www.amtd.com.
Interested parties should visit or subscribe
to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com
for the most up-to-date information on corporate financial reports,
press releases, SEC filings and events. The Company also communicates
this information via Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR.
Website links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this
release, although correct when published, may change in the future.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2
trillion in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are
leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client
care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by
visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)
/SIPC (www.SIPC.org).
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005163/en/