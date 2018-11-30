Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of Chromebooks and computer equipment is excited to announce the ultimate Back to School Bundle of 30 "Best in Class Sector 5 E3 Chromebooks, each with CMC and GoGuardian Software and a 30-unit AC-Lite Anywhere Cart, along with "white glove service delivered anywhere in the US for only $9,998.75. This factory-direct bundle is a 30% savings over retail, is unaffected by the 25% China tariffs, and comes with industry-leading factory-provided customer service based here in the United States. Sector 5 is here to earn your business, and we can provide financing to those who qualify. Additional warranty and insurance plans are also available to protect against damage and even theft.

The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook, crowned "Best in Class by Chromeunboxed is utilizing a Quad-Core Intel N3450 Apollo Lake processor with HD graphics to provide fast response, multi-tasking, and the ability to run the latest software, with access to millions of apps on the Google Play Store. Experience more ways to learn and collaborate with our flat-out better 180-degree hinge and 10-point multitouch screen, and dont get let down by our all-day battery. We have under 250 bundles left at this special price.

At ISTE, Sector 5 also had a soft launch of their Universal Wireless Charging Solution for Chromebooks, tablets and laptops that retrofits existing charging carts for traditional non-wireless devices. Teachers can now save an unbelievable amount of precious time and frustration with this solution  no more broken or tangled cables to deal with; just slide the device into its slot and rest assured it will be rapidly charged and ready to go when you need it. This solution supports 45W, 65W, and up to 100W for educators and businesses striving to save time and money.

Sector 5 also offers training on the CMC, GoGuardian Software, G Suite and other certifications to support our nations teachers and their continued education, which looks great for schools and district credentials, all for no charge! In an age of increased school violence, bullying, and depression, schools have an obligation to protect their students. Sector 5 is here to support you to learn how to use these amazing tools, from GoGuardians solutions for detecting bullying and self-harm among students, to theft protection and device tracking.

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

