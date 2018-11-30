finanzen.net
10.07.2019 18:14
Bewerten
(0)

Teachers at Philadelphia ISTE Show Pushing and Shoving to See Latest Wireless Charging Technology from Sector 5

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of Chromebooks and computer equipment is excited to announce the ultimate Back to School Bundle of 30 "Best in Class Sector 5 E3 Chromebooks, each with CMC and GoGuardian Software and a 30-unit AC-Lite Anywhere Cart, along with "white glove service delivered anywhere in the US for only $9,998.75. This factory-direct bundle is a 30% savings over retail, is unaffected by the 25% China tariffs, and comes with industry-leading factory-provided customer service based here in the United States. Sector 5 is here to earn your business, and we can provide financing to those who qualify. Additional warranty and insurance plans are also available to protect against damage and even theft.

The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook, crowned "Best in Class by Chromeunboxed is utilizing a Quad-Core Intel N3450 Apollo Lake processor with HD graphics to provide fast response, multi-tasking, and the ability to run the latest software, with access to millions of apps on the Google Play Store. Experience more ways to learn and collaborate with our flat-out better 180-degree hinge and 10-point multitouch screen, and dont get let down by our all-day battery. We have under 250 bundles left at this special price.

At ISTE, Sector 5 also had a soft launch of their Universal Wireless Charging Solution for Chromebooks, tablets and laptops that retrofits existing charging carts for traditional non-wireless devices. Teachers can now save an unbelievable amount of precious time and frustration with this solution  no more broken or tangled cables to deal with; just slide the device into its slot and rest assured it will be rapidly charged and ready to go when you need it. This solution supports 45W, 65W, and up to 100W for educators and businesses striving to save time and money.

Sector 5 also offers training on the CMC, GoGuardian Software, G Suite and other certifications to support our nations teachers and their continued education, which looks great for schools and district credentials, all for no charge! In an age of increased school violence, bullying, and depression, schools have an obligation to protect their students. Sector 5 is here to support you to learn how to use these amazing tools, from GoGuardians solutions for detecting bullying and self-harm among students, to theft protection and device tracking.

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

Nachrichten zu Sector 5 Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sector 5 News
RSS Feed
Sector 5 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sector 5 Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sector 5 News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sector 5 News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum sollten Sie einen ETF-Sparplan einrichten?
DZ BANK - VARTA adressiert Megatrends
Alles was Sie zur erfolgreichen Chartanalyse brauchen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Dow Jones aktuell: FED Powell und Daten im Fokus
Gold - "1700 Dollar sind möglich"
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Deutsche Telekom: Gamechanger in Sicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sector 5-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sector 5 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- LEONI erwägt Spartenbörsengang -- USA und China: Gespräche im Handelskrieg -- DEUTZ, CropEnergies, Steinhoff, Bayer, FMC im Fokus

Levi's Quartalszahlen enttäuschen. Boeing verliert Titel des weltgrößten Flugzeugbauers an Airbus. Salzgitter-Aktie rutscht auf tiefstem Niveau seit 2016 weiter ab. Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie nähert sich wieder Rekordtief. Bankaktien stemmen sich gegen schwachen Markt. EuGH: Online-Händler müssen nicht per Telefon erreichbar sein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- LEONI erwägt Spartenbörsengang -- USA und China: Gespräche im Handelskrieg -- DEUTZ, CropEnergies, Steinhoff, Bayer, FMC im Fokus
Immobilien
18:16 Uhr
Immobilien-Investments: Das können Bürogebäude von modernen Coffee Shops lernen
Aktie im Fokus
17:59 Uhr
Chinesische Aktien bleiben trotz Handelskonflikt gefragt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Microsoft Corp.870747
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750