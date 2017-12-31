Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge

Morgan Stanleys Institute for Sustainable Investing and Northwestern
Universitys Kellogg School of Management in the U.S. today announced
that ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund was named the winner of the 2018
Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge. Comprised of
students from Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management
University, the team was one of 12 finalist teams competing in the
Challenge at Morgan Stanleys London offices on Friday. The team
proposed a storm resilience fund, with development impact bond
enhancement feature, to allow investment in storm resistant structures
to help communities withstand extreme weather events in Southeast Asia.
Now in its eighth year, the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing
Challenge is an annual global competition designed to inspire future
leaders to innovate conventional financing vehicles or even devise new
ones so as to better address environmental, social and governance
problems. The 12 finalist teams were selected from 307 students at 65
schools across 34 countries.
"These proposals from students around the world demonstrate a
breathtakingly bold ambition to tackle the toughest challenges we face
as a global society. That passion is combined with an impressive level
of sophistication about how private capital can help create positive
change in the world alongside potentially attractive financial returns,
said Audrey Choi, Morgan Stanleys Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO
of the Institute for Sustainable Investing. "We believe these students
represent the future of finance. They continue to inspire us and we look
forward to what they will accomplish in the future.
The winning team consisted of Mayoying He, Felicia Shaw and Teng Kai
Loh. This years runner-up was Resilient Infrastructure Swap Exchange
(RISE), who proposed insurance-linked security with parametric triggers
to mobilize investment and increase liquidity for resilient
infrastructure in Vietnam.
"This years finalist teams brought forward creative financial
approaches to the most pressing issues of our time: climate change
resilience, rural health, equity of opportunity and vulnerable
communities worldwide, said Megan Kashner, Clinical Assistant Professor
& Director of Social Impact at Kellogg School of Management. "Todays
students are leading us towards action and solutions. We have but to
follow.
The Challenge seeks to identify the next generation of sustainable
investing practitioners, connect emerging leaders with industry
professionals, and foster greater emphasis on sustainable forms of
finance at graduate schools around the world. More information on this
years finalists and winner can be found on the Sustainable
Investing Challenge website. You can also follow the conversation on
social media with #SIChallenge.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm
providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries,
the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
About the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing
The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing maximizes capital
to build a more sustainable future seeking both competitive financial
returns and positive social and environmental impact. The Institute is
dedicated to accelerating mainstream adoption of sustainable investing
by developing industry-leading insights and scalable finance solutions
to address global challenges. For more information about the Morgan
Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.
About Kellogg School of Management
The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University develops
brave leaders who inspire growth in people, organizations and markets.
Based just outside of Chicago, the school is a global leader in
management education, renowned for its distinctive thought leadership
and pioneering approach to learning. Kellogg offers an innovative
portfolio of programs: four Full-Time MBA programs including leading
one-year program and joint degree programs with the engineering, law and
medical schools; a Part-Time MBA Program; the premier Executive MBA
global network; and extensive non-degree Executive Education programs.
To learn more about Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
University, please visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu.
