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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 12 im Überblick

22.03.26 04:23 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 12: Diese Aktien waren Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.420,2 PKT -51,3 PKT -1,48%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Bechtle

Bechtle: -18,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 29: Ottobock

Ottobock: -12,91 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kontron

Kontron: -11,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -10,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -9,09 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,58 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -6,78 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 23: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Infineon

Infineon: -5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Wer­bung

Platz 16: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 10: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: 1&1

1&1: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: IONOS

IONOS: 7,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 15,72 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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