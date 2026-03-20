Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 12 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Bechtle
Bechtle: -18,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 29: Ottobock
Ottobock: -12,91 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Kontron
Kontron: -11,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -10,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -9,09 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,58 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -6,78 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 23: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Infineon
Infineon: -5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 16: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: -2,52 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 10: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: 1&1
1&1: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: IONOS
IONOS: 7,73 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 15,72 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag