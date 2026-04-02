Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 14/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.03.2026 und dem 02.04.2026. Stand ist der 02.04.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,90 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 26: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 25: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Kontron
Kontron: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Ottobock
Ottobock: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 17: 1&1
1&1: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 11: Infineon
Infineon: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: 4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 8: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 7: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,65 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 6,77 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 8,06 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,06 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 2: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 9,09 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 24,22 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag