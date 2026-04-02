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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick

05.04.26 23:31 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 14: Diese Aktien waren Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.467,9 PKT -16,4 PKT -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 14/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.03.2026 und dem 02.04.2026. Stand ist der 02.04.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 26: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 25: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kontron

Kontron: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: Ottobock

Ottobock: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 17: 1&1

1&1: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 11: Infineon

Infineon: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 8: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 7: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 8,06 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,06 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 9,09 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 24,22 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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