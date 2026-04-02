Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick

05.04.26 23:31 Uhr

Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14 im Überblick.

Wer­bung

Werte in diesem Artikel Indizes TecDAX 3.467,9 PKT -16,4 PKT -0,47% Charts|News|Analysen

Für Eilige: KI-Zusammenfassung lesen

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag