Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 15 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: SAP SE
SAP SE: -6,39 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: IONOS
IONOS: -6,22 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -5,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 23: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 13: Ottobock
Ottobock: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 11: 1&1
1&1: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 8: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 4: Siltronic
Siltronic: 12,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 14,69 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 16,62 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 20,45 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag