Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 15 im Überblick

12.04.26 02:24 Uhr

Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15 im Überblick.

Wer­bung

Werte in diesem Artikel Indizes TecDAX 3.531,6 PKT 14,7 PKT 0,42% Charts|News|Analysen

Für Eilige: KI-Zusammenfassung lesen

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag