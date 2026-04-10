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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 15 im Überblick

12.04.26 02:24 Uhr
KW 15 im TecDAX: Top-Performer und schwächste Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.531,6 PKT 14,7 PKT 0,42%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: SAP SE

SAP SE: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: IONOS

IONOS: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 21: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: Ottobock

Ottobock: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: 1&1

1&1: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 4: Siltronic

Siltronic: 12,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 14,69 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 16,62 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 20,45 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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