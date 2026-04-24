Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 17 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 16 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -12,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -9,67 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -9,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,81 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bechtle
Bechtle: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,23 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 23: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -8,08 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 22: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 21: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -7,84 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: IONOS
IONOS: -6,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 13: 1&1
1&1: -3,72 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 9: Ottobock
Ottobock: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 5: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 7,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag