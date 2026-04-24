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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 17 im Überblick

26.04.26 04:05 Uhr
KW 17 im TecDAX: Top-Performer und schwächste Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 16 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.664,3 PKT 16,2 PKT 0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -12,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -9,67 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -9,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bechtle

Bechtle: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -8,08 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 22: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 21: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: IONOS

IONOS: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: 1&1

1&1: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 9: Ottobock

Ottobock: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 5: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 7,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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