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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 18 im Überblick

03.05.26 04:26 Uhr
KW 18 im TecDAX: Top-Performer und schwächste Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.697,2 PKT 72,2 PKT 1,99%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -10,88 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 29: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: 1&1

1&1: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 27: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 25: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: IONOS

IONOS: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ottobock

Ottobock: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,61 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,01 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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