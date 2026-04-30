Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 18 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -10,88 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 29: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: 1&1
1&1: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 27: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 25: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 20: IONOS
IONOS: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ottobock
Ottobock: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,61 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 7,97 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,01 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag