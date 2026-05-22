Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 21 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 21 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Ottobock
Ottobock: -9,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: United Internet
United Internet: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kontron
Kontron: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: IONOS
IONOS: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 21: 1&1
1&1: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 20: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 14: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,63 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 6,41 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 10: Siltronic
Siltronic: 6,69 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 6,95 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 7: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 6: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 11,61 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 12,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 13,25 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 13,47 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 13,81 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 20,16 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag