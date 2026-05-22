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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 21 im Überblick

24.05.26 03:28 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 21: Diese Aktien waren Top-Performer und Verlierer | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 21 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4.036,1 PKT 77,3 PKT 1,95%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 21

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Ottobock

Ottobock: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: United Internet

United Internet: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kontron

Kontron: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 23: IONOS

IONOS: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 21: 1&1

1&1: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 20: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 14: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 10: Siltronic

Siltronic: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 6,95 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 7: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 6: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 11,61 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 12,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 13,25 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 13,47 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 13,81 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 20,16 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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