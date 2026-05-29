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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 22 im Überblick

30.05.26 02:51 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 22: Diese Aktien waren Top-Performer und Verlierer | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 22 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4.160,1 PKT 34,8 PKT 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Ottobock

Ottobock: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: 1&1

1&1: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 23: freenet

freenet: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 19: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 18: IONOS

IONOS: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kontron

Kontron: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 12: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 10: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 7: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 8,49 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 9,99 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 10,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siltronic

Siltronic: 12,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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