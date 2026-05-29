Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 22 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 22 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Ottobock
Ottobock: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: 1&1
1&1: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 23: freenet
freenet: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 19: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 18: IONOS
IONOS: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kontron
Kontron: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 12: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 10: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 7: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 8,49 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 9,99 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 10,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siltronic
Siltronic: 12,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag