Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 29 im Überblick

18.07.26 03:22 Uhr

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29 im Überblick.

Werbung

Werte in diesem Artikel Indizes TecDAX 3,770.35 EUR -11.93 EUR -0.32 % News | Analysen

Für Eilige: KI-Zusammenfassung lesen KI-Nachrichtenüberblick • In Kalenderwoche 29 wurden die besten und schlechtesten TecDAX-Werte ermittelt. • Die Analyse zeigt deutliche Unterschiede in der Performance der TecDAX-Unternehmen. • Weitere Details zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern sind auf der verlinkten Webseite verfügbar.

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag