Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 29 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 29/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.07.2026 und dem 17.07.2026. Stand ist der 17.07.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -30,45 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -12,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,56 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -7,89 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -7,53 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,44 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -5,93 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: -3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 19: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 15: Kontron
Kontron: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,22 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: IONOS
IONOS: 5,52 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 5,60 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 13,67 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 1: Ottobock
Ottobock: 14,77 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag