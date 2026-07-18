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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 29 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 29 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,770.35 EUR -11.93 EUR -0.32 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 29/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.07.2026 und dem 17.07.2026. Stand ist der 17.07.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

EVOTEC SE

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -30,45 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Infineon

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -12,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,56 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

PVA TePla

Platz 27: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

JENOPTIK

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Siltronic

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

ATOSS Software

Platz 19: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Bechtle

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Kontron

Platz 15: Kontron

Kontron: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

SAP SE

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

CANCOM SE

Platz 12: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

HENSOLDT

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 6: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 5,01 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

TeamViewer

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 4: IONOS

IONOS: 5,52 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

SMA Solar

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 13,67 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Ottobock

Platz 1: Ottobock

Ottobock: 14,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag