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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 32 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 32 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 32 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,068.78 EUR 67.79 EUR 1.69 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 32
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 32/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 07.08.2026. Stand ist der 07.08.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

PVA TePla

Platz 30: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -8,80 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Kontron

Platz 29: Kontron

Kontron: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

freenet

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Infineon

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 24: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Nordex

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

United Internet

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

QIAGEN

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 19: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

IONOS

Platz 18: IONOS

IONOS: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SMA Solar

Platz 16: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 15: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Ottobock

Platz 14: Ottobock

Ottobock: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 13: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

CANCOM SE

Platz 12: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Nemetschek SE

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

JENOPTIK

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

ATOSS Software

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 8: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,51 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 7,19 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

TeamViewer

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 10,59 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 3: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

SAP SE

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 12,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 13,24 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag