Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 32 im Überblick

09.08.26 03:44 Uhr

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 32 im Überblick.

Werbung

Werte in diesem Artikel Indizes TecDAX 4,068.78 EUR 67.79 EUR 1.69 % News | Analysen

Für Eilige: KI-Zusammenfassung lesen KI-Nachrichtenüberblick • In Kalenderwoche 32 wurden die besten und schlechtesten TecDAX-Werte analysiert. • Die Performance der Aktien zeigt deutliche Unterschiede innerhalb des Index. • Weitere Details zu den einzelnen Werten sind auf der verlinkten Webseite verfügbar.

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag