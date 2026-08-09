Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 32 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 32 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 32/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 07.08.2026. Stand ist der 07.08.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -8,80 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 29: Kontron
Kontron: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 19: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 18: IONOS
IONOS: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 15: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 14: Ottobock
Ottobock: 3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 12: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,51 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 7,19 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 8,52 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 9,10 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 10,59 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 11,83 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 12,86 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 13,24 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag