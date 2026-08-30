Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 35 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 35 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 24: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 18: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 16: Ottobock
Ottobock: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 12: Infineon
Infineon: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 10: Kontron
Kontron: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,98 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,60 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 10,59 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag