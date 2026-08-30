DAX 26.570 +0,8%ESt50 6.486 +0,9%MSCI World 4.986 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,11 -3,4%Nas 26.402 -0,5%Bitcoin 67.437 -0,2%Euro 1,1582 ±0,0%Öl 89,3 -0,4%Gold 4.459
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 35 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 35 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 35 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,119.39 EUR 14.87 EUR 0.36 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 35
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Siltronic

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 28: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

AIXTRON SE

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

HENSOLDT

Platz 24: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Nordex

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 19: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Drägerwerk

Platz 18: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

QIAGEN

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Ottobock

Platz 16: Ottobock

Ottobock: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

SMA Solar

Platz 15: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

freenet

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

SAP SE

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Infineon

Platz 12: Infineon

Infineon: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

CANCOM SE

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Kontron

Platz 10: Kontron

Kontron: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Sartorius vz

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 6: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

JENOPTIK

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

TeamViewer

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,98 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

United Internet

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 10,59 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.