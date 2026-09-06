Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 36 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -10,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,60 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 24: Kontron
Kontron: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 23: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 22: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ottobock
Ottobock: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: IONOS
IONOS: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 12: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 6: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 3: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 2: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag