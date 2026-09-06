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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 36 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 36 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,022.75 EUR -4.68 EUR -0.12 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Nemetschek SE

Platz 30: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -10,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

HENSOLDT

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,60 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Sartorius vz

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

TeamViewer

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Kontron

Platz 24: Kontron

Kontron: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 23: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

EVOTEC SE

Platz 22: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Siltronic

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 20: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Ottobock

Platz 19: Ottobock

Ottobock: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

IONOS

Platz 15: IONOS

IONOS: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 13: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

SMA Solar

Platz 12: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

freenet

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Infineon

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 7: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Drägerwerk

Platz 6: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

United Internet

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

PVA TePla

Platz 3: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

CANCOM SE

Platz 2: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.