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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 37 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 37 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 37 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,980.48 EUR 39.77 EUR 1.01 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 37
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 37/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.09.2026 und dem 11.09.2026. Stand ist der 11.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

ATOSS Software

Platz 30: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,60 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Nemetschek SE

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -7,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

TeamViewer

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Ottobock

Platz 24: Ottobock

Ottobock: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

HENSOLDT

Platz 21: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

PVA TePla

Platz 20: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

QIAGEN

Platz 19: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Kontron

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Bechtle

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Sartorius vz

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 14: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

CANCOM SE

Platz 13: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

IONOS

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 10: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

United Internet

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 7: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

JENOPTIK

Platz 6: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Infineon

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 4: freenet

freenet: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

AIXTRON SE

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

SMA Solar

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 3,97 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Nordex

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.