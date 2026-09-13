Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 37 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 37 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 37/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.09.2026 und dem 11.09.2026. Stand ist der 11.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -9,16 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,60 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -7,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,29 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ottobock
Ottobock: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -4,28 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 21: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 20: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 19: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 13: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 7: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 6: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: freenet
freenet: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 3,97 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag