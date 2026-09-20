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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 38 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 38 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,948.65 EUR -47.70 EUR -1.19 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

AIXTRON SE

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bechtle

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Infineon

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

PVA TePla

Platz 23: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

SMA Solar

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Kontron

Platz 20: Kontron

Kontron: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

United Internet

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 18: IONOS

IONOS: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 17: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 16: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

CANCOM SE

Platz 15: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 13: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Ottobock

Platz 11: Ottobock

Ottobock: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

TeamViewer

Platz 9: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Drägerwerk

Platz 7: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Siltronic

Platz 6: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

ATOSS Software

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 2: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Sartorius vz

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

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