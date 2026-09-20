Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 38 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Kontron
Kontron: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: IONOS
IONOS: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 16: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 15: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ottobock
Ottobock: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 9: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 6: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,16 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,18 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag