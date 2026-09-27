Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 39 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 39 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 39/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.09.2026 und dem 25.09.2026. Stand ist der 25.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -10,66 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,81 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,15 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 24: Ottobock
Ottobock: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 22: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 17: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: Nordex
Nordex: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 8: OHB SE
OHB SE: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 5: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 3,84 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 7,54 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag