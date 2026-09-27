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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 39 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 39 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 39 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,975.48 EUR 17.85 EUR 0.45 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 39
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 39/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.09.2026 und dem 25.09.2026. Stand ist der 25.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

ATOSS Software

Platz 30: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -10,66 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

TeamViewer

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 25: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Ottobock

Platz 24: Ottobock

Ottobock: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Kontron

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 22: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

freenet

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

SMA Solar

Platz 20: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 18: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

AIXTRON SE

Platz 17: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Nordex

Platz 13: Nordex

Nordex: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

IONOS

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

OHB SE

Platz 8: OHB SE

OHB SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

JENOPTIK

Platz 6: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 5: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Sartorius vz

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 3: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Drägerwerk

Platz 1: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.