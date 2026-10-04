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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 40 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 40 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,081.92 EUR 102.44 EUR 2.57 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -12,52 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

United Internet

Platz 29: United Internet

United Internet: -6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Ottobock

Platz 28: Ottobock

Ottobock: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 27: IONOS

IONOS: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 26: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

OHB SE

Platz 25: OHB SE

OHB SE: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Nordex

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

SAP SE

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 18: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Bechtle

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

TeamViewer

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

EVOTEC SE

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Kontron

Platz 10: Kontron

Kontron: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

HENSOLDT

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

JENOPTIK

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

SMA Solar

Platz 7: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Infineon

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 13,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,99 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Siltronic

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 14,47 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 14,58 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

PVA TePla

Platz 1: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 18,37 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.