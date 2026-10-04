Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 40 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -12,52 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: United Internet
United Internet: -6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ottobock
Ottobock: -6,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: IONOS
IONOS: -6,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 25: OHB SE
OHB SE: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 3,91 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 10: Kontron
Kontron: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 8,33 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 13,98 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,99 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 14,47 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 14,58 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 18,37 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag