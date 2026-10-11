Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 41 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 41/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.10.2026 und dem 09.10.2026. Stand ist der 09.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,55 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 29: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -10,25 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -10,08 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -8,97 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 24: OHB SE
OHB SE: -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: -5,55 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -4,19 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 15: Kontron
Kontron: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 11: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 8: IONOS
IONOS: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ottobock
Ottobock: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,15 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag