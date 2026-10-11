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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 41 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 41 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,978.41 EUR 12.88 EUR 0.32 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 41
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 41/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.10.2026 und dem 09.10.2026. Stand ist der 09.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,55 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

PVA TePla

Platz 29: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -10,25 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

JENOPTIK

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -10,08 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -8,97 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Infineon

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

OHB SE

Platz 24: OHB SE

OHB SE: -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: -5,55 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 20: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

freenet

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -4,19 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

HENSOLDT

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

United Internet

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

SMA Solar

Platz 16: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Kontron

Platz 15: Kontron

Kontron: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

QIAGEN

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 13: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Sartorius vz

Platz 11: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 10: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Bechtle

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

IONOS

Platz 8: IONOS

IONOS: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

SAP SE

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Ottobock

Platz 4: Ottobock

Ottobock: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

TeamViewer

Platz 2: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,15 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.