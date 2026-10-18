Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 42 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 42 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -17,92 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -16,79 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -12,31 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -10,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,67 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 24: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -8,59 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,30 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 21: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 20: Kontron
Kontron: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 18: Ottobock
Ottobock: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,90 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,12 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 10,50 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 10,93 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 15,27 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: OHB SE
OHB SE: 21,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag