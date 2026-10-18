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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 42 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 42 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 42 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,015.21 EUR 44.82 EUR 1.13 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 42
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Drägerwerk

Platz 30: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -17,92 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Siltronic

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -16,79 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 27: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -12,31 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Infineon

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -10,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

PVA TePla

Platz 24: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

EVOTEC SE

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

JENOPTIK

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

SMA Solar

Platz 21: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Kontron

Platz 20: Kontron

Kontron: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Bechtle

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Ottobock

Platz 18: Ottobock

Ottobock: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

TeamViewer

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Sartorius vz

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

IONOS

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

SAP SE

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

ATOSS Software

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,12 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Nordex

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 10,50 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 10,93 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

HENSOLDT

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 15,27 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

OHB SE

Platz 1: OHB SE

OHB SE: 21,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.