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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 43 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 43 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,024.30 EUR -36.13 EUR -0.89 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

SMA Solar

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -17,64 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Siltronic

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -15,02 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -13,50 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 27: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,91 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Ottobock

Platz 26: Ottobock

Ottobock: -8,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Infineon

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

PVA TePla

Platz 22: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 21: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

HENSOLDT

Platz 20: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

ATOSS Software

Platz 19: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Kontron

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

United Internet

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Bechtle

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

IONOS

Platz 9: IONOS

IONOS: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 8: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

TeamViewer

Platz 7: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Sartorius vz

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

OHB SE

Platz 4: OHB SE

OHB SE: 8,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,49 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

EVOTEC SE

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,51 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

QIAGEN

Platz 1: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

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