Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 43 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -17,64 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -15,02 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -13,50 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,91 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 26: Ottobock
Ottobock: -8,02 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: -7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -7,10 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 22: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -5,20 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 21: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 20: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 19: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: IONOS
IONOS: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 7: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,97 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: OHB SE
OHB SE: 8,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,49 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 9,51 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 1: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag