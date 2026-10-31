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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 44 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 44 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,091.22 EUR -58.39 EUR -1.41 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Bechtle

Platz 30: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Ottobock

Platz 29: Ottobock

Ottobock: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

TeamViewer

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

SAP SE

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

freenet

Platz 23: freenet

freenet: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

IONOS

Platz 22: IONOS

IONOS: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 20: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

QIAGEN

Platz 19: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

SMA Solar

Platz 18: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

EVOTEC SE

Platz 17: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Kontron

Platz 16: Kontron

Kontron: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Drägerwerk

Platz 15: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

HENSOLDT

Platz 13: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 11: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Nordex

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Infineon

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 4: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

ATOSS Software

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 8,02 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

OHB SE

Platz 2: OHB SE

OHB SE: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.