Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 44 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 29: Ottobock
Ottobock: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 23: freenet
freenet: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 19: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 18: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 17: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 16: Kontron
Kontron: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 15: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 8,02 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: OHB SE
OHB SE: 8,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,67 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag