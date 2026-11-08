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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 45 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 45 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,005.07 EUR -34.49 EUR -0.85 %
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Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

TeamViewer

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -30,92 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

OHB SE

Platz 29: OHB SE

OHB SE: -14,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 28: Siltronic

Siltronic: -13,56 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 27: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -13,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -13,25 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

HENSOLDT

Platz 25: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -9,55 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Infineon

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 23: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -8,21 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

JENOPTIK

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,83 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Kontron

Platz 21: Kontron

Kontron: -7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

AIXTRON SE

Platz 19: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,97 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

ATOSS Software

Platz 18: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 17: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ottobock

Platz 16: Ottobock

Ottobock: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 15: IONOS

IONOS: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

QIAGEN

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 8: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

freenet

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

United Internet

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 5: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

SMA Solar

Platz 3: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 7,50 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

EVOTEC SE

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Nordex

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 13,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.