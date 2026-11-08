Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 45 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -30,92 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: OHB SE
OHB SE: -14,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Siltronic
Siltronic: -13,56 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -13,44 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -13,25 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 25: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -9,55 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -9,50 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -8,21 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,83 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 21: Kontron
Kontron: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 19: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,97 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 18: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 16: Ottobock
Ottobock: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: IONOS
IONOS: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 7,50 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 13,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag