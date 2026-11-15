Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 46 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Ottobock
Ottobock: -14,51 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,52 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -9,26 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 27: OHB SE
OHB SE: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,26 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: Nordex
Nordex: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: IONOS
IONOS: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 4: Infineon
Infineon: 9,00 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,28 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag