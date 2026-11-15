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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 46 im Überblick

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 46 im Überblick

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,075.90 EUR -32.76 EUR -0.80 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Ottobock

Platz 30: Ottobock

Ottobock: -14,51 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

SMA Solar

Platz 29: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,52 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -9,26 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

OHB SE

Platz 27: OHB SE

OHB SE: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 26: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

EVOTEC SE

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,26 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Nordex

Platz 24: Nordex

Nordex: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

TeamViewer

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 20: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sartorius vz

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 15: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Kontron

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

SAP SE

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Bechtle

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

United Internet

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

freenet

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

AIXTRON SE

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,69 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

IONOS

Platz 6: IONOS

IONOS: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 5: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Infineon

Platz 4: Infineon

Infineon: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,28 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 1: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.